The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

Maddie Adams, Sports Reporter|February 19, 2019

Photo by Claire Gallagher

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Freshman attacker Shea Garcia made her collegiate debut less than two weeks ago, but she is already one of Marquette women’s lacrosse’s leading scorers.

In the first four games of her collegiate career, she has recorded nine of the Golden Eagles’ 59 goals. She sits behind senior Grace Gabriel and graduate student Charlotte McGuire as the team’s third-highest scorer.

Her coaches have noticed her promise in practices during the offseason.

“It is hard to have too many expectations for a freshman, but we have seen in practice how explosive and dynamic she can be,” head coach Meredith Black said. “She came in with a lot of confidence, speed, and a ‘no fear’ mentality.”

Garcia’s senior teammate Cate Soccodato has noticed her ability to fit in with the rest of the team.

Soccodato, another New York native, joins Garcia in the attack line for the Golden Eagles. Soccodato said she has seen Garcia grow as a player throughout the offseason.

“I had high hopes for her,” Soccodato said. “It felt like we had been playing together for a while when we played together in the fall, which was really nice. She wasn’t a step behind anyone.”

Garcia said she recognizes there is still plenty to learn as a freshman. She said her ability to adjust to Marquette’s pace of play has been especially beneficial.

“I knew it was going to be a lot of work, but didn’t really know what to expect,” Garcia said. “I had to go in very open minded to everything the coaches and my teammates were saying to me and be able to take advice.”

She scored a goal in each of her first two games as a Golden Eagle. Despite Marquette having a hard time offensively against Notre Dame Feb. 8, Garcia scored a goal. In both of the teams games against University of Cincinnati last Friday and Detroit Mercy, Garcia has recorded 60 minutes. At Cincinnati Friday she had a career-high four goals, seven shots, six shots on goal and four ground balls.

After four games as a Golden Eagle, Garcia has 12 points, 16 shots, a 56 percent shot percentage, 88 percent for shots on goal, five ground balls and one draw control.

“As a freshman, she is definitely contributing more than anyone would have guessed,” Soccodato said. “She is super smart and way ahead of her years as a player. I love playing with her.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s lacrosse bonds over blue duck
Women’s lacrosse bonds over blue duck
Captain Matt Del Duca will play substantial role despite ACL injury
Captain Matt Del Duca will play substantial role despite ACL injury
Cain ‘stays ready’ despite limited playing time
Cain ‘stays ready’ despite limited playing time
Anna Haak makes transition from volleyball to high jump
Anna Haak makes transition from volleyball to high jump
Gerry Ahern returns to alma mater to teach
Gerry Ahern returns to alma mater to teach

Other stories filed under Women's Lacrosse

Women’s lacrosse bonds over blue duck
Women’s lacrosse bonds over blue duck
Women’s lacrosse dominates against Detroit Mercy
Women’s lacrosse dominates against Detroit Mercy
Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati
Women’s lacrosse falls at Cincinnati
Miller provides vocal leadership for 2019 women’s lacrosse
Miller provides vocal leadership for 2019 women’s lacrosse
Women’s lacrosse rebounds with first victory of 2019 over Louisville
Women’s lacrosse rebounds with first victory of 2019 over Louisville
Navigate Left
  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Sports

    Women’s lacrosse bonds over blue duck

  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Men's Lacrosse

    Captain Matt Del Duca will play substantial role despite ACL injury

  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Men's Basketball

    Cain ‘stays ready’ despite limited playing time

  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Sports

    Anna Haak makes transition from volleyball to high jump

  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Sports

    Gerry Ahern returns to alma mater to teach

  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Sports

    Alexandrina Chinikova settles into Marquette after transfer from Tulsa

  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Sports

    AVINGTON: No. 11 Marquette in midst of historic season

  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Sports

    Women’s lacrosse dominates against Detroit Mercy

  • Garcia impresses coaches in freshman debut

    Sports

    Women’s basketball rebounds after first BIG EAST loss

  • Sports

    Women’s basketball suffers first BIG EAST loss

Navigate Right