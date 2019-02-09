The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s lacrosse impresses in season opener win over Bellarmine

Dan Avington, Sports Audio Producer|February 9, 2019

In recent years, the Bellarmine Knights have given the Marquette men’s lacrosse team fits, even taking Marquette to double overtime last season.

But Saturday’s season opener on National Marquette Day was an entirely different story, as No. 19 Marquette defeated Bellarmine 15-9.

Marquette had control of almost the entire first half. At halftime, the Golden Eagles led 11-4. Marquette had as many saves as goals allowed.

The second half was a bit slower for the Golden Eagles, yet they were still able to maintain their huge lead throughout the third and fourth quarters. Marquette used the second half to work in more rotations of players against a talented Bellarmine roster.

Junior Peter Henkhaus, sophomore Anthony Orsini, redshirt senior Tanner Thomson and senior John Wagner all contributed two goals, while seven other players notched a goal.

In goal, sophomore John Hulsman had a big day against his former squad, putting up six saves and only allowing five goals. Sophomore Gabe Stein, junior Chris Rolfing and freshman Carver Skarnulis also made appearances between the pipes in the second half.

At the faceoff X, the duo of junior Jared Hershman and freshman Thomas Washington was incredibly impressive, going a combined 19 for 25.

Marquette (1-0) will now head to Jacksonville for their its matchup Friday at 6 p.m.

