Marquette golf places fifth at Badger Invitational

Jack Phillips, Assistant Sports Editor September 12, 2018

(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

After three hard-fought days in Verona, Wisconsin, head coach Steve Bailey and the Marquette men’s golf team finished fifth (294-292-281-867, 7-under-par) at the Badger Invitational.

Sophomore Hunter Eichhorn led the Golden Eagles after finishing tied for third overall (71-69-68-208, 8-under-par). Eichhorn is coming off of his incredible freshman season. The then-freshman finished his first season with Marquette as the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year as well as the BIG EAST Player of the Year.

Oliver Farrell also chipped in for the Golden Eagles, notching a 10th overall finish (72-75-68-215, 1-under-par). The senior from England placed in the top 10 individually of every invitational since last October.

The Illinois State Redbirds won the invitational (287-285-283-855, 9-under-par) and were led by Dave Perkins, who tied Eichhorn for third place (74-65-69-208, 8-under-par).

The Golden Eagles now look ahead to the Northern Intercollegiate Invitational, hosted by the Northern Illinois Huskies. That invite will take place in Sugar Grove, Illinois, and start Sept. 15.

Jack Phillips, Assistant Sports Editor
