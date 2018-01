PHOTO GALLERY: Marquette falls short against Villanova

Close Sophomore Markus Howard lets it fly from beyond the 3-point line.

Sophomore Markus Howard lets it fly from beyond the 3-point line.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel