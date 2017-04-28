The student news site of Marquette University

Breaking the Silence: Interview with To Write Love on Her Arms founder

Lily Wellen, Marquette Radio General ManagerApril 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo credit: Alex Jones/TWLOHA

To Write Love on Her Arms founder, Jamie Tworkowski, explains what his organization does to help those dealing with suicide by sharing stories and showing people they aren’t alone. He travels to colleges, music festivals and different countries to help break the silence on the topic of suicide. His charity started with a post on MySpace and has grown significantly from there. Learn all about his charity and what he does here:

This story is part of the Marquette Wire’s “Breaking the Silence” series to increase awareness and start dialogue about suicide in college. Read, watch and listen to more coverage here.

Photo by Anabelle McDonald

