These are the must-visit restaurants for Family Weekend

Photo by Joseph Schamber Zócalo Food Truck Park has diverse offerings sure to satisfy everyone.

It’s family weekend at Marquette, and if you are still wondering what to do, I have the perfect places for you to take your loved ones.

Milwaukee’s food scene has so much to offer, so don’t catch yourself swimming through the crowds at the Public Market like everyone else and settling for the buffet breakfast at your parents’ hotel.

Instead, check out these spots and give your family a taste of Milwaukee.

Zócalo Food Truck Park – 636 S 6th St

Zócalo Food Truck Park in Walker’s Point is the place I always recommend to people stopping by the city. This park has a diverse selection of vendors offering food you can’t get anywhere else in Milwaukee.

My favorite is the Puerto Rican truck, Las Virellas, which serves delicious sandwiches on tostones, fried and smashed plantains, instead of bread. From bagel trucks to pizza, Zócalo has options for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the whole family.

Xankia – 222 W Wells St

Xankia is a Vietnamese restaurant located just off campus. It may be conveniently located but, don’t fear, it’s tucked away enough to beat the family weekend crowds.

If you haven’t tried Vietnamese food before, I envy you, because you are in for a world of flavor. Their banh mi sandwiches make for the perfect midday meal, and I’d take their pho over any fine dining plate.

Wonderland – 732 E Burleigh St

Wonderland in Riverwest is a great restaurant for families. They serve diner-style cuisine with exciting chef-inspired twists inside an eclectic dining room. Their chicken pot pie is easily one my favorite dishes. Trading in the typical gloopy filling for a creamy, cheesy Mornay sauce and topped with flaky homemade biscuits, they elevate this diner classic.

If members of your family have dietary restrictions, Wonderland is also the place for them. They serve a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options that do not compromise on flavor.

If you are bringing kids or picky eaters, they have an entire mac n’ cheese menu to choose from. The diner is a really good spot for dinner, but I have heard it’s even better for brunch.

Glorioso’s is a Milwaukee institution that doubles as a place to shop and a spot to grab a meal. If you have family coming from Chicago, their Italian beef is the closest you can get in Milwaukee to scratching that itch.

Besides checking out the deli, you should also spend some time getting lost among the shelves of imported meats, cheeses and wines. If you are looking for somewhere to spend the afternoon buying culinary souvenirs to take home, this is the place.

Their bakery is also just as incredible as the sandwich counter. From tiramisu to crumbly Italian cookies, Glorioso’s will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Morel – 430 S 2nd St

Morel is a great option if you want to take your family somewhere special for dinner. Chef Jonathan Manyo’s menu is crafted almost entirely from Wisconsin-sourced ingredients.

Compared to other high-brow restaurants, Morel is underrated, so you are more likely to get a table on short notice. Standout dishes include the pork belly, which practically melts in your mouth.

The restaurant is on the pricey end, but you can tell there is a lot of care put into their dishes, and it is well worth the cost.

Le Rêve – 7610 Harwood Ave, Wauwatosa

If you want to head out of downtown, check out Le Rêve in Wauwatosa. They serve fancy French food with far fewer frills than other restaurants in its category. They are good for a bite to eat at lunch, a few pastries to-go or a night out for some bistro classics.

The basted eggs on the breakfast hash blew me away, and the mussels are worth getting any time of day. In typical French fashion, their dishes cater towards the carnivores of the family, but they do offer a few vegetarian options like their ravioli and gnocchi Parisienne.

This story was written by Joseph Schamber. He can be reached at [email protected].