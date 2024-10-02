Running for a greater purpose

Photo by Lance Schulteis The LOVELLSTRONG Legacy Run was one of the events held during Marquette’s Family Weekend.

A breezy and beautiful morning set the tone for the competitors racing through campus at the LOVELLSTRONG Legacy Run Saturday morning.

The 2.4-mile route took runners through central campus to Valley Fields and back. Awaiting the participants’ finish was a complimentary breakfast in Eckstein Common sponsored by the Campus Activities Board.

The late President Lovell started the President’s Fun Run in the fall of 2023 to gather community and help raise funds for sarcoma research. The race was free, but attendees were encouraged if willing to make a donation which goes either towards campus projects or to sarcoma research.

Kasie Van Sistine, Project Manager at the Office of University Relations, said another Fun Run was going to be held this year, but after Lovell’s passing the event was changed to honor and serve as a memorial run for Lovell.

“I didn’t even know [Lovell] and there’s like 800 people showing up here,” Ronald Sires, a first-year student in the College of Business Administration, said. “He made a difference in this community, and I think this is a great way to show that we actually care about him and what he did.”

Van Sistine said she thought the event was a great way to “be the difference” by hosting runners and raising money for campus and globally with initiatives such as sarcoma research.

Before the race, opening remarks were given by Bill Scholl, Director of Athletics, who introduced Amy Lovell, wife of President Lovell.

“Mike always looked at running as a way to connect with people at Marquette,” Amy Lovell said. “LOVELLSTRONG was started by Anna (Mike and Amy’s daughter), who came up with it when he was diagnosed with sarcoma. But that, to him, was the community of Marquette, that no one fights alone.”

Amy said Mike was all about endurance and discipline and that he found it as an athlete through running.

“People in his passing have commented on how even in the dead of winter after he had chemo, they would look out the window and he would be running. And one day I said, ‘Why do you do it? Why do you keep torturing yourself?’ And he said, ‘Because I’m ready to fight my next fight, and I like the way the wind feels in my hair. It makes me feel alive.’ And so today, it’s no doubt we have a strong wind here,” Amy said. “He’s with us, and he’s happy that you’re all here to remember him in one of his most favorite passions.”

Amy said that the competitors should endure the suffering of the run but have fun because that’s what Lovell would have wanted.

Father Nathaniel Romano S.J. provided a blessing and prayer before competitors busted out their speed on the course.

“Most of all, Father, we give thanks for the chance to be here, gathered as a community, gathered as a family, gathered by the bonds of love,” Romano said. “Bless, we pray, those present and participating in this LOVELLSTRONG Run and Walk.”

The runners were then sent off under the Raynor Library bridge to the pep band’s performance of Marquette’s fight song, “Ring Out Ahoya!”

Beside the LOVELLSTRONG Legacy Run, Lovell’s legacy will continue with the Lovell Center for Student Well-Being in the new Wellness and Recreation Center opening in the spring semester.

The LOVELLSTRONG Legacy Run was one of many events held during Marquette’s Family Weekend.

Additionally, families attended the Annual Family Weekend Mass at the Church of the Gesu on Sunday. The Mass was celebrated with the Marquette community and Gesu Parish members.

The Annual Band Concert was also held on Sunday. The wind ensemble and symphonic band performed their annual family weekend concert which included a performance of Beauty and the Beast.

Families also had the opportunity to explore Milwaukee through excursions, seeing the city and eating at favorite local restaurants.

This story was written by Gabriel Mannion and Lance Schulteis. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].