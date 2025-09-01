Heather Hathaway named acting dean of Colleges of Arts & Sciences, Education

Heather Hathaway began serving as acting dean of the Colleges of Arts & Sciences and Education on Aug. 1. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.

Heather Hathaway, English professor in the College of Arts & Sciences, has served as acting dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Education since Aug. 1. She succeeds former Arts & Sciences Dean Heidi Bostic, who is taking a sabbatical for the upcoming academic year.

Acting Provost Sarah Feldner announced the position change in July.

“This is a challenging time in higher education, but I strongly believe in the value of Marquette’s Jesuit, liberal arts foundation,” Hathaway said in a July university article. “I look forward to working closely with Arts & Sciences and Education faculty to continue to provide an outstanding education to Marquette students.”

Hathaway was acting dean of the College of Arts & Sciences in 2019-20, associate dean for academic affairs in 2005-08 and 2017-19 and associate dean for faculty and graduate studies in 2020-21. Following her time in the dean’s office, she served on the University Promotion and Tenure committee, Faculty Hearing committee, Summer Faculty Fellowship Award committee and Raynor Scholarship Award committee.

Hathaway has a bachelor’s degree in English and American Studies from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. She has a doctorate in the History of American Civilization from Harvard University. Hathaway, who focuses on African American and Japanese American literature and culture research, has published two books, two scholarly collections and various articles.

She also received Marquette’s John P. Raynor Award for Teaching Excellence and the National Residence Hall Honorary Faculty Excellence Award. She was named Association of Marquette University Women Professor of the Humanities last spring.

The change comes as Marquette is working to cut spending by $31 million by 2031. 15 programs are currently up for termination or modification. The university hasn’t been able to disclose the list of programs; however, the Wire is aware of multiple programs in the College of Arts & Sciences.

“Dr. Hathaway has a stellar track record as a college leader in permanent and acting roles, and she has earned the respect of her peers and colleagues throughout the university,” Acting Provost Feldner said in July. “I have great confidence in her leading the colleges of Arts and Sciences and of Education through this transition. On behalf of the university community, I’d like to thank Dr. Bostic for her leadership and service to the university as dean for the past five years.”

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].