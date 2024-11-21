Sarah Feldner named acting provost of Marquette University, active Thursday

Sarah Feldner has served as dean in the Diederich College for more than four and a half years and will start in her role as acting provost immediately. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.

Former Dean of the College of Communication Sarah Feldner has been named acting provost of Marquette University. The announcement was made by President Kimo Ah Yun today.

Feldner has served as dean in the Diederich College for more than four and a half years and will start in her role as acting provost immediately. A national search for Marquette’s next permanent provost will commence shortly.

“I am honored to serve as Marquette’s acting provost, and I want to thank President Ah Yun for this opportunity to lead the university’s academic enterprise as a member of the Executive Leadership Team,” Feldner said in Marquette Today. “There are great opportunities in front of us at Marquette, and when we let our Catholic, Jesuit mission guide us and maintain our focus on student success and well-being, Marquette will, indeed, thrive.”

Feldner received a bachelor’s degree in communication and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree in speech communication from Indiana University and a Ph.D. in organizational communication from Purdue University.

A professor of communication studies, Feldner has served previously as the College of Communication’s associate dean for graduate studies and research. She will name an acting dean of the college in the coming weeks.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Feldner for the past eight years, and I have great confidence in her leadership and commitment to Marquette’s Catholic, Jesuit mission,” Ah Yun said in Marquette Today.

