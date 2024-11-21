The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Sarah Feldner named acting provost of Marquette University, active Thursday

“There are great opportunities in front of us at Marquette, and when we let our Catholic, Jesuit mission guide us and maintain our focus on student success and well-being, Marquette will, indeed, thrive.”
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorNovember 21, 2024
Categories:
Sarah Feldner has served as dean in the Diederich College for more than four and a half years and will start in her role as acting provost immediately. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.

Former Dean of the College of Communication Sarah Feldner has been named acting provost of Marquette University. The announcement was made by President Kimo Ah Yun today.

Feldner has served as dean in the Diederich College for more than four and a half years and will start in her role as acting provost immediately. A national search for Marquette’s next permanent provost will commence shortly.

“I am honored to serve as Marquette’s acting provost, and I want to thank President Ah Yun for this opportunity to lead the university’s academic enterprise as a member of the Executive Leadership Team,” Feldner said in Marquette Today. “There are great opportunities in front of us at Marquette, and when we let our Catholic, Jesuit mission guide us and maintain our focus on student success and well-being, Marquette will, indeed, thrive.”

Feldner received a bachelor’s degree in communication and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree in speech communication from Indiana University and a Ph.D. in organizational communication from Purdue University.

A professor of communication studies, Feldner has served previously as the College of Communication’s associate dean for graduate studies and research. She will name an acting dean of the college in the coming weeks.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Feldner for the past eight years, and I have great confidence in her leadership and commitment to Marquette’s Catholic, Jesuit mission,” Ah Yun said in Marquette Today.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with acting provost
Acting President Kimo Ah Yun is also the university provost and the vice president for academic affairs.
Search committee for Communication dean 'being formed'
Also tagged with College of Communication
Students can donate shoes in the designated boxes around campus.
Marquette Class organizes sneaker ball to give back to the community
Dr. Garner became chair of journalism five years ago. She is retiring after this semester.
Garner retires after decades-long career at Marquette
AMOUZOU: Leaving a lasting impact
AMOUZOU: Leaving a lasting impact
Professor DeLuca overcomes all odds to return to MU.
Elizabeth DeLuca: Re-learning to walk, continuing to fly
Also tagged with Dr. Kimo Ah Yun
Provost Kimo Ah Yun (Marquette Wire Stock Photo)
Q&A with Provost Ah Yun
About the Contributor
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, double-majoring in Journalism and Spanish with a minor in Sports Communication. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams including the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Marquette, exploring downtown Milwaukee with friends and spending time hiking in nature. As Executive News Editor, Mia is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local Milwaukee community and nationwide.