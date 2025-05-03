Denim Day Showcase raises awareness about sexual assault affecting LGBTQ+ community

Photo by Ellie Golko The night ended with all performers gathering onstage to celebrate the efforts they made to bring light to a heavy topic.

Drag queens, Acappella, poetry and more took over the Weasler Auditorium on April 30 as a part of the Denim Day Showcase.

The second annual Denim Day Showcase was hosted by Marquette’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center and the Psychology Department to bring entertainment that highlights different aspects of LGBTQ+ culture and raise awareness about sexual assault and other issues facing the community. They worked with various student groups like The Meladies and Dance Inc. for entertainment but also brought in representatives from the Wellness Center to educate the audience on resources available for anyone who has experienced sexual assault.

Denim Day originated in 1999 after an Italian court case ruled that the 18-year-old victim was not sexually assaulted because she was wearing tight jeans that she would have needed to help the perpetrator take off, implying consent.

As a result of this case, people started to wear denim in support of survivors, to raise awareness for sexual assault and to put an end to victim-blaming. Denim Day is held on the last Wednesday of April, which is sexual assault awareness month.

Sexual assault disproportionately impacts the LGBTQ community, so events like these can be helpful for fostering cultural pride and creating safe spaces for some individuals to connect and heal.

Ryan Lardner, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, is the Social Justice intern for the LGBTQ+ resource center and said she was in charge of planning this event as the big project her internship had her do for the semester.

“It’s definitely been a labor of love so it’s really cool to bring queer culture and resources together to make a beautiful performance space. It’s something that’s really near and dear to my heart,” Lardner said.

Since the showcase was in support of Denim Day, it also included an educational component that allowed students to talk about what local resources are available specifically for the LGBTQ+ community going through crises.

The showcase also provided the audience with resources available at Marquette that may be helpful to people experiencing a sexual assault case or other mental health crises.

One of those resources is the Counseling Center, which Lardner said the LGBTQ+ Resource Center has worked a lot with this year.

“[We want to] emphasize the resources we have at Marquette by bringing counselors into the RC and making sure that queer students know that’s a space that’s available to them especially now that they’re in this beautiful new building,” Lardner said.

Debbie Contreras-Tadych, a licensed psychologist and diversity coordinator, told the audience that the Counseling Center provides support for undergraduate and graduate students for free.

“You can come to the office whenever we’re open,” Contreras-Tadych said. “If something comes up, and crises don’t always happen during business hours, and our office is closed, you can call our main number.”

The showcase was hosted by two Drag queens from the Milwaukee area with the drag names Rachel Slurrz and Anya K Thunderkat. Both queens gave performances along with Baylee I.J Davenport.

“Baylee has been doing drag for 11 years and is a youth program coordinator of the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Community Center. She is known for being the person the youth look up to,” Thunderkat said.

Students that were members of the LGBTQ+ community or involved with the Resource Center performed both in groups and individually. The Marquette Meladies sang three songs, including “Spring Into Summer” by Lizzie McAlpine.

Dance Inc. had performers do a country-inspired tap number and a contrasting lyrical piece. They also featured May Anderson, a first-year student in the College of Health Sciences, doing a solo rollerblading piece.

Daequan Muirhead, a senior in the College of Communication, performed the poem “A Dazzling Discussion.”

Some of the performers wore denim. Juliana Suarez, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, wore a denim skirt when she performed with the Meladies and when she opened the second act of the showcase, singing a solo piece.

The night ended with all the performers gathering together onstage to celebrate the efforts they had made to bring light to a heavy topic.

Advocacy Services at Marquette provides immediate support to victims of sexual violence. Their 24/7 phone number is (414) 288-5244. The Marquette Counseling Center is located on the fourth floor of the Helfaer Wellness and Recreation Center. Call (414) 288-7172 during business hours to schedule an appointment, or (414) 288-1911 for emergencies.

