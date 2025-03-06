“Involved” celebrates culture and community

Photo by Theo Geovanis-Schwartz Bryant Ewing (third from right) and his team brainstormed the Winter Kickback for five weeks.

After prepping for midterms all week long, students were invited to a winter hangout adorned with streamers, bubbles, music and the opportunity to connect with new people.

The student-led project “Involved” held what it called “the largest and most diverse event in Marquette history,” the Winter Kickback.

Marquette is a Predominately White Institution, and Involved is working to celebrate culture and community from all ethnic groups on campus. The organization emphasizes interconnection and welcomes students to learn about other cultures and backgrounds.

Involved was formed at the beginning of the school year with an aim to engage and foster a diverse community. It started out as a group chat on GroupMe but has grown into something much bigger.

The Winter Kickback was held at Coughlin Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and had been in the works for five weeks.

Bryant Ewing, a junior in the College of Communication, had a vision to connect people and wanted to make it a reality. He made a team of student leaders that he knew could help bring his idea into fruition.

“I wanted to bring people together,” Ewing said. “I wanted something that would get people to talk to each other and make them feel like they had a community around them.”

Students from multiple campus organizations, such as Black Mindz, Urban Scholars and H.E.R. at Marquette, were welcomed into the space with streamers, bubbles and music.

Each room in Coughlin Hall had a different activity whether it was pot-painting, Mario Kart, board games or simply talking to someone new. The Center for Engagement and Inclusion also donated $200, which helped fund food, drinks and board games.

During the planning process, Ewing had a checklist that included different ways to help Involved grow, whether it was through community outreach or student organization networking. He wanted everyone to feel welcome and included.

Along with striving to be the most diverse organization at Marquette, Involved is gaining attention around campus. Alaynah McClain, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, runs the Involved Instagram, which was created three weeks ago and already has over 750 followers.

McClain said multiple student organizations helped make the event happen by liking and sharing posts. She wants people to see that Involved has an important mission to make a community that is open to all.

“We can talk and say we want diversity, inclusion, community and unity,” McClain said. “But until we really start doing stuff like this, making events where people feel comfortable to go within the community and get to know their peers, that is when the magic happens.”

Nozomi Vang, a first-year student in the College of Health Sciences, is a commuter student who heard about the organization through Instagram and then was invited to join the GroupMe. She believes Involved is strengthening community and making students like herself feel more comfortable.

“As a commuter student, I initially did not have anybody to go to,” Vang said. “I came to this event, and I think it really benefitted me on a personal level. I get to meet people, create connections and have a safe space other than my home that is five minutes away.”

Jane Wubbena, a senior in the College of Communication, said she loves what Involved is doing because it is important to have spaces where students can be open and meet new people.

For future events, students are encouraged to follow the Involved Instagram and join the GroupMe.

“Involved is something with a bigger purpose,” McClain said. “It makes me emotional because we need a lot of people to make this happen. It is a space for people to understand that there is community, and you should engage with your community because your community matters.”

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at r[email protected].