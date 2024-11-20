The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette honors transgender lives

“It’s recognition that shows these people exist, they don’t harm and they’re regular people that want to live the American dream like you and me.”
Byline photo of Ellie Golko
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Ellie Golko and Mia ThurowNovember 20, 2024
Categories:
Photo by Jack Belmont
On Monday, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center placed “flags in their honor” to pay tribute to transgender lives in Central Mall, which kicked off Trans* Compassion Week. 

November is nationally recognized as Transgender Awareness Month, housing both Transgender Awareness Week from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19 and Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. 

Marquette is taking their own spin on the national dates and celebrating Trans* Compassion Week from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22.

Michael Takaki, a senior in the College of Communication who works for the Center for Engagement and Inclusion, said Marquette scheduled their Trans* Compassion Week differently than Transgender Awareness Week so that events can be held when the greatest number of students tends to be on campus to attend them, Monday through Friday.

The LGBTQ+ resource center will host events each day, with a vigil on Transgender Day of Remembrance in the middle of the week. The vigil will be in AMU Room 157 from 5 – 6 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is dedicated to remembering the lives of transgender people who passed away due to anti-transgender violence. 

On Monday, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center placed “flags in their honor” to pay tribute to transgender lives in Central Mall, which kicked off Trans* Compassion Week. 

“I think it’s important to make everyone feel included, especially going to a Catholic school and to be transgender,” Takaki said. “It would definitely be a difficult experience and I just think it’s important to make everyone feel included, like they have a sense of belonging and community.”

The events for Trans* Compassion Week vary. While some events like the vigil or placing of flags may be more somber, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center also collected gender-affirming clothing for the transgender community.

On Thursday, the center will partner with Marquette Philosophy’s Social and Political Philosophy Through Film series to watch the 2024 filmI Saw the TV Glow,” where snacks will be provided and discussion encouraged. The film is an allegory for how it feels for some young people to be transgender.

Trans* Compassion Week at Marquette will end with a “found family” lunch in the AMU. 

Griffin Davis, a sophomore in the College of Business Administration, said he identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and thinks it is important that Marquette holds events like this to bring awareness to transgender people and issues they may face. 

“It’s recognition that shows these people exist, they don’t harm and they’re regular people that want to live the American dream like you and me,” Davis said. “I think that that’s incredibly important just especially in today’s world.”

Davis said that he feels like in today’s political climate it is especially important to celebrate Trans* Compassion Week.

“I don’t even feel like it’s a Republican or Democratic issue, I feel like it’s an issue that people just refuse to just be nice to trans* people,” Davis said.

Resources for Marquette’s transgender community are available year-round through the LGBTQ+ Resource Center located in AMU Room 140. The center focuses on providing support and advocacy for members of the Marquette community who identify as LGBTQ+ through a culture of equity both inside and outside of the classroom. 

Marquette’s Speech and Hearing Clinic also provides gender affirming voice therapy at no charge to students, which helps them safely modify their voices and communication patterns using patient-focused care.

This story was written by Ellie Golko. She can be reached at [email protected].

Mia Thurow contributed to this story. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with center for engagement and inclusion
Black Joy Exhibit was on display from Feb. 26 until March 1.
Center for Engagement and Inclusion hosts Black Joy Exhibit
The two students involved in the situation are in the College of Engineering.
Campus reacts to student's racist social media post
Attendees of the Ebony Ball celebrated Black History Month on the dance floor.
Ebony Ball 2023: Celebrating Black History Month
Also tagged with Community
Milwaukee Public Library offers a plethora of research materials along with computer access to the community.
OP-ED: Save public libraries
Sport at the Service of Humanity Conference provides a platform for change-makers in athletics
Mercy Egbuikwem works in the Center for Community Service. Photo courtesy Mercy Egbuikwem
Students look to find itemized cost of college attendance
Graphic by Erin Schneider
NIEZGODA: Brady Street Should Pedestrianize
Also tagged with LGBTQ
This is It! has served as an LGBTQ+ hub since the 1968.
JOURNAL: You Have A Place Here
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.
CADY: LGBTQ+ members should not have to be killed in mass to be granted media coverage
JOURNAL: LGBTQ+ Experiences
JOURNAL: LGBTQ+ Experiences
The Queer Closet is a free resource located in the LGBTQ+ center.
Gender-affirming clothing for campus
About the Contributors
Ellie Golko
Ellie Golko
Ellie Golko is a first-year student from Crystal Lake, Illinois studying journalism at the university and is a news reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. This is Ellie's first position on the Wire, and she is thrilled to start her journey here. Outside of the Wire Ellie is involved in the Comet project here at Marquette. She also enjoys coffee, watching movies, and traveling.
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, double-majoring in Journalism and Spanish with a minor in Sports Communication. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams including the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Marquette, exploring downtown Milwaukee with friends and spending time hiking in nature. As Executive News Editor, Mia is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local Milwaukee community and nationwide.