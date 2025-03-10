Marquette’s procedures and resources regarding outside law enforcement

Photo by Maryam Tunio If approached by officials from outside law enforcement organizations, students can contact the Marquette University Police Department.

New executive orders from President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., have enhanced policies and conversations regarding outside law enforcement, specifically U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on college campuses. Marquette has laid out for students, faculty and staff procedural information and has provided resources to those unsure amidst new regulations.

If approached by officials from outside law enforcement organizations, students can contact the Marquette University Police Department at 414-288-1911 or through the EagleEye mobile app. Students can ask the officer to wait for MUPD to arrive or direct them to the MUPD office.

Similarly, in facilities where general public access is restricted by a front desk, key or card, employees can contact MUPD if the outside law enforcement officer is not already accompanied by MUPD. MUPD will then review the request, and employees are encouraged to ask the officer to wait for the arrival of a university officer.

Regarding students and employees, physical interference with an outside law enforcement official to block entry or action is not allowed under any circumstance.

If asked for student education records, employees are required to contact MUPD and inform them of the request. As is procedure, MUPD will review the request, alongside the Office of General Counsel and university leadership, if appropriate. Non-routine student information will not be released without the approval of MUPD.

With the exception of lawfully issued court orders and subpoenas and the consent of students, the university is generally prohibited from sharing student information under federal privacy laws. It is also university policy to refrain from sharing student information with third parties unless such exceptions are met, as dictated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Non-MUPD law enforcement officers are only allowed access to university facilities and students if circumstances meet any of three guiding principles: consent, proper warrants or exigent circumstances.

Outside law enforcement officials are not given consent to enter secured university spaces under normal circumstances, and most university employees do not have the authority to grant consent. The university is required to honor proper warrants, but due to their complexity, those approached with a warrant are encouraged to contact MUPD, who will then determine its viability. In the rare case of exigent circumstances where there is an imminent risk of physical harm, contact with MUPD is likewise encouraged.

Resources available to students include the Office of Inclusion and Belonging and Counseling Center to provide further support. Regarding student visa information, the Office of International Education provides consultations as needed and Marquette Campus Ministry is available to offer spiritual care and support.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].