Second half teams aren’t national champions

Photo by Owen Weis Graphic edited by Joseph Schamber

A second-half comeback is thrilling to watch, but constantly leaning on the hope of one isn’t something fans or players should settle for.

The narrative of being a second-half team isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it does create a standard that allows motivation to fluctuate when it should remain steady.

With March Madness right around the corner, waiting for a second half comeback is a habit that Marquette basketball has to break.

Marquette basketball faced its first conference loss by two points against Xavier on January 18, a result that unsettled students and fans alike. At the half, many were hoping to continue the pattern of being a second-half team that can miraculously come back from a bad start.

But as a top-10 nationally ranked team, relying on a miracle shouldn’t be necessary to win a game.

The game against Xavier didn’t have the best start and despite clear effort and determination going into the next half, Marquette fell short by just a layup. Between turnovers and a low scoring percentage throughout, Marquette finished the first half with 24 points and an 11-point deficit, its largest this season.

Marquette has been deemed a second-half team in the past, with many games ending in an exciting comeback after concerning first halves. It’s something fans have grown accustomed to, making it through a rollercoaster of a game and still somehow leaving with a win. This wasn’t the case against Xavier, and hopefully, it’ll be a huge motivator as the NCAA tournament grows closer.

Head Coach Shaka Smart even addressed this pattern post-game, saying that despite the determination shown in the second half, the team had to show up in the first and remain resilient throughout.

This is common sense: A strong start leads to a strong finish, but Marquette has gotten away with weak early game performances while still managing to pull the win several times. Every minute of every game should be played like a second-half comeback; the resilience and motivation demonstrated by the players in a moment such as this must be present from tip-off.

Valuing early possessions and making careful decisions in the first half sets up a winning second half, but obviously, the correct mindset is also necessary.

Fans have a stake in this as well. Enthusiasm in the stands tends to wane towards the end of the first, picking up slightly if there’s a deficit at the break. The second half always brings the addition of props to the student section, such as balloons, posters of players’ faces and inflatable tube men, generating more energy as the team fights for the win. Maintaining this devotion for the entirety of the game could be a large contributor to increased player determination, something especially necessary as the Golden Eagles head into a match against the UConn Huskies this Saturday.

Marquette’s roster has incredible talent and skill, it’s just a matter of finding rhythm earlier in the game. Second-half teams don’t win national championships and following a loss in the Sweet Sixteen in last year’s tournament, motivation is likely at an all-time high.

Every team wants to win the trophy, but the team who ends up with it in their possession has to want it more than anyone else. With that comes the necessity of increased determination throughout the entirety of the game, not only during a specific part. A championship isn’t won in 20 minutes. It’s won in 40.

This story was written by Lilly Peacock. She can be reached at [email protected] or @lillypeacockMU on Twitter/X.