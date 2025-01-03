REVIEW: Best music of 2024

2024 was a categorically huge year for music. From the record-breaking success of Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” and the massive cultural impact Charli XCX’s “BRAT” had, to the surge of new pop stars like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, it’s undeniable that this year was massive for music — pop especially.

From the energizing dance-beats of “BRAT” to the sullen synths of Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” 2024 proved it had something to offer for everyone and every taste. So without further ado here are the top seven songs of the year.

7. “Patterns” by Laura Marling

Laura Marling’s lead single from her latest album is a lament to the mundane. At four minutes and twenty seconds the track weaves together handpicked guitar, evocative vocals and brutally honest lyricism. The folk singer-songwriter beautifully captures the beauty found in life’s more cyclical moments.

6. “Big Brown Eyes” by Lola Young

Lola Young’s latest record, “This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway” is packed with grit, captivating lyrics and sharp, unique production; however, it’s on “Big Brown Eyes” where these elements truly shine through. The indie singer’s raw vocals perfectly complement the bright drum heavy beat woven throughout the chorus, making this track one of the standout songs of the year.

5. “St. Chroma” by Tyler, The Creator (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Tyler, The Creator returned to the spotlight this year with the release of his newest album “CHROMAKOPIA.” The record opens with “St. Chroma” a collaboration with Daniel Caesar. Tyler whisper-raps over jolting synths, while Caesar’s almost hymnal voice glides effortlessly through a beat driven by marching stomps and claps. The track’s versatile and imaginative production solidifies its place as one of the year’s best songs.

4. “CHIHIRO” by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has made quite the name for herself when it comes to unique and experimental music production. Her 2024 song “CHIHIRO” is no exception — blending elements of techno-house and R&B. The songs moody tempo perfectly flatters Eilish’s soulful and dark vocals. The pop artist crafts a lyrical tale of being lost and found, seamlessly exploring these themes throughout the track. The songs uniqueness and atmospheric production earns itself a spot as one of the best songs of 2024.

3. “Sadness as a gift” by Adrianne Lenker

Indie singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker has returned once again with a new album, and the second track, “Sadness as a Gift,” stands as a masterclass in songwriting. Lenker crafts beautiful prose and the song shifts between moments of softness and intensity, brought to life through a dynamic arrangement, where electric guitars and strings blend to create a lush and memorable song- of the best of this recent year.

2. “Good luck babe!” by Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan has had a breakout year, from drawing record-breaking crowds at Lollapalooza to earning several Grammy nominations, it’s clear that this newcomer has power to stay. This only becomes more evident in her newest release “Good luck babe!” where cheeky lyricism and a wide vocal range fully engulf any listener. The songs consists of ’80s new wave synths that blare as Roan belts out the bridge, complete with a pitch drop and slowed tempo. The song is infectiously catchy, easily making it one of the best songs of the year.

1. “365” by Charli XCX

“Brat.” by Charli XCX was an electrifying, boundary-pushing album that managed to blended classic pop with experimental production stemming from house music, this daring approach quickly made it one of the most talked-about releases, of 2024 celebrated for its avant-garde sound and bold uniqueness. The album’s energy peaks on the final track, “365,” which delivers a loud, bratty, and infectious energy—a perfect party anthem and an unforgettable conclusion to an album that pushes musical boundaries. Earning itself the spot as the best song of the year.

This story was written by Allison Scherquist. She can be reached at [email protected].