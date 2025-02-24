What to listen to in 2025 so far

With the year already in motion, new music is making waves. From the release of deluxe editions of chart-topping albums, to major comebacks, this year’s releases have something for everyone.

5. “Never Said” — Anxious

Connecticut-based emo band Anxious released their latest album “Bambi” on Feb. 18. It opens with the leading track “Never Said,” and it is intense from start to finish. The track channels the hallmarks of early emo, featuring cutting guitar riffs, crashing drums and an unrelenting energy that never wavers — earning it a spot as one of the best songs released this year.

4. “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

During the 2025 Grammy awards, Lady Gaga premiered the music video for her newest single “Abracadabra.” The video, which shows Lady Gaga squaring off against different versions of herself, is a true return to form for the pop-artist. This dance-pop track with electronic and house influences, combined with Gaga’s dynamic and commanding vocals grip you into the song and its beats — all reminiscent of the pop artist’s most iconic songs.

3. “Striptease” — FKA Twigs

Dance-electronic singer FKA Twigs released her fourth studio album “EUSEXUA” this January and finally presented listeners with its fourth single “Striptease.” The track, both sultry and gritty, includes Twigs’ vocals soaring over rapidly pulsing synths. Her raw yet angelic vocals create an enchanting contrast, making “Striptease“ one of the year’s standout songs so far.

2. “My Fun” — Suki Waterhouse

Pop Singer Suki Waterhouse released her second studio album, “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin” this past September, and now she’s spotlighting a track from the album: “My Fun.” A playful combination of indie rock and pop the song has an undeniable feel-good beat. Waterhouse sings over sparkling keys, delivering a celebratory anthem as she chants, “God, it feels good to find someone who loves me like I love my fun.” The folk recorders and a dreamy bedroom pop vibe engross listeners into its catchy earworm beat, earning itself a spot as one of the standout songs of 2025 this far.

1. “The Longest Goodbye” — Role Model

Singer-songwriter Role Model released the deluxe edition of his sophomore album “Kansas Anymore” on Feb. 14. The edition includes four more songs that were cut from the original record. Among them, “The Longest Goodbye” stands out as its best. The track’s surprising folk elements shine through the artist’s melancholic lyrics: “Now you’re changing and moving, I’ll take my a– to Houston / ‘Cause I don’t think you love me anymore.” Warm trumpets and softly finger-picked guitar fill the song’s musical landscape, creating a nostalgic sound reminiscent of an earlier era. With its heartfelt lyricism and rich instrumentation, “The Longest Goodbye” is one of the best songs of 2025 so far.

