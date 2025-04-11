REVIEW: Bon Iver’s ‘SABLE, fABLE’

“SABLE, fABLE” was released on April 11 through Jagjaguwar.

Bon Iver is back! I hope you are stocked up on tissues.

It’s been six years since Bon Iver’s last album, “i,i.” Justin Vernon — Bon Iver’s real name — has crafted “SABLE, fABLE” to perfection, as if anyone is surprised.

Vernon curated an album filled with peace, hope and joy. He taps into the rediscovery of self, especially in the post-COVID-19 era.

If you know me, you know that Bon Iver will make me cry any day — and this album was no exception.

The 12-song, two-disc album opens with a song titled “…” which is a 12-second-long beep as if the listener is turning on a record player or DVD player.

“THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS,” is the second song on the album. With the light drum providing a steady beat, it feels reminiscent of the COVID-19 years.

Vernon grapples with managing terrible feelings that one wishes would disappear. “I would like the feeling/ I would like the feeling gone.” He details how all of his problems are rooted in other issues as if he is in a never-ending cycle of pain.

Next on the album is “S P E Y S I D E,” continuing Vernon’s beauty of lyricism.

The acoustic guitar adds a touch of desperation, perfectly accompanying the lyrics. The lyrics speak about past regret and wishing to change one’s past, knowing that they have made mistakes.“Nothing’s really happened like I thought it would.”

The last song on disc one, “AWARDS SEASON,” grabbed my attention because of its simple beginning. With mainly a quiet keyboard accompanying the lyrics (even throughout the entire song), it reminded me of spoken word poetry between the annunciation of words and vocal inflections.

As the song slowly turned acoustic at the end, I wondered who these lyrics could be about. The lines, “And I know I will be seein’ ya/ On the TV for some reason” honestly took me back a little. There are some refined emotions about someone behind this song, and I would love to know who it is about.

Moving on to disc two, “Short Story” is the first song. The whimsical feeling at the song’s beginning differs from the other tracks thus far.

It is short — like the name —but the lyrics detail so much in a short amount of time. “And falling’s really over shown/ And you’re never really, really on your own,” were the first lyrics to bring a tear to my eye for the album.

“Short Story” clearly tells the story of someone going through a difficult time on a bit of a lost track, and it might just be my favorite on the album.

“Everything is Peaceful Love” made me vibe about a minute in. The techno vibe contradicts the rest of the songs on the album, but the chorus is so fantastic that I had no complaints.

“Walk Home” begins with a steady drumbeat and an autotuned voice stating, “Walk home.” The drumbeat and simple keyboard continue for most of the song, and the lyrics feel incredibly pure

“And we can let the light come in/ And we can shed your earthly burdens,” how can that not make someone need a tissue box? The love driving the lyricism of “Walk Home” makes it absolutely stunning.

While deeper into disc two, this next song finally has the album’s first feature. “Day One (feat. Dijon & Flock of Dimes)” is one of two explicit songs on the album.

These voices could not blend any better together. I became lost in the sound of their voices, and my ears truly felt blessed.

The fifth song on disc two, “From,” details the intricate moments of waiting for someone to come back to you, ready for the love you have to offer. “Just take my love in your time/I am ready, run from fear” displays true patience, once again tying in with the underlying theme of love throughout the album. The background vocals add to the raw emotion in this song, and I could not get enough of it.

The second explicit song on the album is “I’ll Be There.” Although the lyrics were impeccable, I found the instrumentals a bit underwhelming.

With some of the background vocals towards the song’s end, I felt a bit of a jazz influence through the tambourine. Although the lyrics perfectly exemplify what it means to always be there for someone you love, I wish the song’s beginning had more instrumentals.

The second feature on the album is “If Only I Could Wait (feat. Danielle Haim),” and before you ask, yes, she is one of the sisters of HAIM.

These may have been the lyrics I found least compelling throughout the album, but the bass guitar scratched an itch in my brain. It became increasingly subtle throughout the song, but it still stood out to me.

“There’s a Rhythmn” continues the album’s theme. The lyrics continue with hope, patience and love — and I loved it once again.

“I went to see you there in Spain/ That was a month ago and change/ And now I think you need some space” may be relatively specific, but seems so universal at the same time. We have all met someone in a different setting and realized they need space —even if it hurts our own hearts a little bit.

“Au Revoir” was the perfect way to end the album, not just because of the name.

It is purely instrumental, reminiscing of an orchestral outro. It feels peaceful, fitting with the rest of the album. It settles the feelings of past experiences while simultaneously preparing for what comes next.

“SABLE, fABLE” felt like a love story, a road to self-discovery, a love letter and a journal all in one. Vernon’s ability to translate emotions into the most compelling pieces of art never fails to move me, and this album continued that feeling.

“SABLE, fABLE” can be streamed on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

The article was written by MaryKate Stepchuk. She can be reached at [email protected].