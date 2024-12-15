Women’s basketball wins seventh straight thanks to Volker’s 21 point effort

The game wasn’t played in Las Vegas, but seven was the lucky number for the Golden Eagles on Sunday.

Marquette women’s basketball (7-2) extended its win streak to seven Sunday afternoon against inner-city rival Milwaukee (3-10), besting the Panthers 69-51 at the Al McGuire Center thanks to a career-high 21 points from Lee Volker. The Golden Eagles are now 14-2 all-time against the team across town.

The first half was a tale of two quarters for Marquette.

There was the first quarter, where both teams shot over 50 percent from the field and scored a combined 46 points. Then, there was the second frame, which featured a singular timeout that seemingly changed everything on the defensive end for Marquette.

Justina Hernandez rattled home a trey to give Milwaukee it’s lead of the afternoon, 28-27 with 8:11 to play in the second quarter.. Consuegra signaled for timeout, visibly frustrated by her teams defense effort.

Then came a stop, and then another, and then a third consecutive stand, — which was followed by a fourth. The Golden Eagles had the Panthers’ once-scorching offense in a sudden blender.

Marquette used 11 consecutive stops to propel itself to an 11-0 run, holding Milwaukee scoreless for six and a half minutes. The lone points the Panthers would score for the rest of the half would come off a Kamy Peppler layup. The Golden Eagles went into the locker room up 40-30 thanks to 19 first-half points from Lee Volker and a sublime defense effort in the final eight minutes of the half.

Jaidynn Mason and Kennedi Perkins both scored four points in the third frame, as Marquette tried to maintain its lead.

And it did just that, extending the lead to 52-36 at the end of the third quarter thanks to a pair of free throws, a forced shot-clock violation and a tough layup through contact from Volker all within the final minute.

The penultimate frame was another strong one for the Golden Eagles on the defensive side of the ball, as they forced the Panthers into five turnovers and held them to just 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) shooting overall.

Marquette outscored Milwaukee 17-15 in the final frame of play, en route to its 18 point win. It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Golden Eagles this week, as they play two games in the next six days, starting with a road game at Bowling Green on Wednesday.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.