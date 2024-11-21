REVIEW: Ruby’s Bagels in Zocalo Food Park

Photo by MaryKate Stepchuk Ruby’s Bagels is located at 636 S 6th St.

When I woke up this past weekend and started desperately craving a bagel, knowing that Einstein Bros could not satisfy my craving on a Saturday morning, I decided that I needed to find a bagel place.

I found myself walking down Wisconsin Avenue to N 6th Street to try a bagel place called Ruby’s Bagels. Located at Zocalo Food Park, this small food truck may seem like it does not have much to offer, but this little mom and pop shop proved me wrong.

As I looked at their menu, I became overwhelmed with options, from your classic bagel with cream cheese to a timeless breakfast sandwich. Their bagel flavors included the normal plain, everything, and sesame, but went a step beyond with rosemary sea salt and cinnamon cranberry. While viewing the menu, I recognized that all of the bagels were vegan, which is a major perk for anyone who has dietary restrictions. These bagels can be paired with a variety of cream cheese flavors, including plain, green onion and cheddar, jalapeno, strawberry and even a vegan option. There was an option for everyone, and they went way beyond the normal bagel place standard.

Their breakfast sandwiches come with tons of options, starting with a classic bacon, egg and cheese and egg and cheese. Then, they take it a step up with a Guilty Guava, which is a plain bagel with guava jam and plain cream cheese. They also have two versions of lox bagels and a veggie bagel filled with tons of vegetables. The options are endless, and if none of these breakfast bagels pique your interest, do not worry! You can make your own breakfast sandwich with the choice of tomato, cucumber, onion, eggs, bacon and more to fit your own taste buds.

After surveying all of my options, I decided to keep it relatively simple, with a sweet touch. I got a toasted plain bagel with plain cream cheese and grape jelly, and my friend got a rosemary sea salt bagel with plain cream cheese. There was a perfect little sitting area, so we were able to eat our bagels as soon as we got them. From the first moment we smelled the bagel to our first taste, we could not rave about these bagels enough.

They were fresh, hot, flavorful and absolutely perfect in every way. We savored every bite of these bagels, seriously considering if we should purchase seconds, or maybe even a half dozen to have for the week or bring to our friends to try. My mix of sweet and salty was everything I could have asked for, perfectly satisfying my craving that I woke up with.

Although this was my first visit to Ruby’s Bagels, I know for sure that it will not be my last. Ruby’s Bagels is located at 636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204 in the Zocalo Food Park, open Friday-Sunday from 8am-2pm. You can also preorder on their website for same-day pickup and Thanksgiving orders, which is located here.

