What The Wire is thankful for this Thanksgiving

Photo by Marquette Wire Stock Photo Enjoy Thanksgiving Break, Golden Eagles!

As we approach Thanksgiving Break, and the holiday season, the Marquette Wire staff would like to give a special shoutout to those they are extra thankful for this season.

Jack Albright — Assistant Sports Editor & Sports Designer

“​​My french press.”

Sofia Cortes — Assistant Journal Director

“I’m thankful for music and my family, my support system through everything.”

Eliza Belmont — Copy Editor

“I am thankful for my friends because they make me laugh and inspire me.”

Jack Belmont — Photo Chief

“Supportive family and friends.”

Ally Broaddus — Opinions Designer

“My friends here for helping me find my footing when I first moved to Milwaukee.”

Shannyn Donohue — MUR General Manager

“Literally every single thing that has led me to this moment! But specifically my sister Meaghan, her husband Tyler, and my nephews Declan and Rory for always being there for me :)”

Emma Fishback — Copy Chief

“My mom, sister, and Simon and Garfunkel.”

Sophie Goldstein — A&E Director

“Mom, Dad, Brandon and Zach: I’m so thankful to have the best support system in the world.”

Annie Goode — A&E Reporter

“Friends and family!”

Sahil Gupta — News Reporter

“My friend Julia; My friend Sidor; My friend Elle; My advisor Erin; My international politics professor Dr. Brigden; My journalism professor Dr. Johnson; My media TA Michelle; Juan Carlos; My news editor Mia; My news desk colleagues; My mom; My papa; Taylor Swift; The team at Good Morning America; Among many other things!”

Amelia Halverson — Photographer

“My family, hometown friends and new college friends, and being able to go to a great college and learn new things everyday!”

Sofie Hanrahan — Sports Reporter

“My amazing boss Matt Baltz and the rest of the Sports Desk.”

Ben Hanson — Sports Reporter

“A writing community at Marquette that fosters encouragement and creativity.”

Rachel Lopera — Opinions Columnist

“My family and friends who always support me.”

Katie Mancini — Opinions Columnist

“My new friends I have made at Marquette and family at home.”

Alison McMillan — Opinions Columnist

“I am thankful for my family, friends and professors that have supported me at Marquette!”

Max Mullin — Sports Reporter

“The sports desk being so friendly and helpful in my first year at the Wire!”

Ruby Mulvaney — Assistant News Editor

“My family, friends at Marquette, being able to write stories and talk to so many cool people!”

Raquel Ruiz — Sports Reporter

“I am thankful for the people who have truly made Marquette feel like home to me.”

Joey Schamber — Opinions Director

“Getting to go home and see my family for Thanksgiving break.”

Allison Scherquist — A&E Reporter

“My friends and family at home.”

Mikey Severson — Sports Reporter

“Thankful for all the amazing people at the Wire, being able to pursue my goals while also maintaining friendships that I’ve built.”

RJ Siano — MUR Programming Director

“All of the great people I’ve met through four years of college!”

Mimi Sinotte — Assistant A&E Editor

“I am thankful for my rock climbing club, MUFA. I am so grateful that even when I have had a stressful day of classes, I can tune out and get a good workout while also hanging with my friends.”

MaryKate Stepchuk — A&E Reporter

“I’m thankful for the people I get to learn from on a weekly basis. Whether it be my professors, TA’s, family members, friends, or even fellow reporters and editors at the Wire, I feel so thankful to learn from their different life experiences every day.”

Mia Thurow — News Director

“I’m thankful for all my loving family and friends, as well as my Marquette community. I’m also thankful for Marquette MBB and WBB being back!’

Abby Walters — Social Media

“I am thankful for getting to be here at Marquette!”

Lily Wooten — Photographer

“I am thankful that I have loving and supportive friends and family.”

Kaylynn Wright — Assistant Sports Editor

“I’m thankful for the amazing people I have met through the Wire!”

Trinity Zapotocky — Assistant Print Manager

“I’m thankful for all the friends that I’ve made at Marquette.”