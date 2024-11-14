Thanksgiving turkey drive for those in need

Photo by Zach Bukowski The Backpack Program is an on-campus food pantry that provides essential items such as food and toiletries to Marquette students who have difficulties affording groceries.

Millions of Americans are suffering from hunger this Thanksgiving season, but the Backpack Program is aiming to “be the difference” with their annual Turkey Drive, which runs through this Friday.

The Backpack Program is an on-campus food pantry that provides essential items such as food and toiletries to Marquette students who have difficulties affording groceries. There are no requirements to sign up for the Backpack Program, and no student is turned away. Additionally, data about students is kept confidential.

“[For the Turkey Drive], we are collecting financial donations to help us purchase turkeys for students in our program as well as Thanksgiving sides,” Christine Little, manager of Campus Food Recovery and Assistance, said in an email. “We have seen a huge increase in the number of students using our resources, which is amazing, but also means we need to focus more on raising donations so we can continue to meet the need.”

Little oversees the student e-board for the Backpack Program. She has been at Marquette for five years and has worked as the program coordinator for the Neighborhood Kitchen. She said that this is not the only fundraiser or collection campaign that the Backpack Program has done this semester.

“We always do a monthly donation drive in the Arrupe Center with a different theme or specific ask. There is a donation bin by the front desk where anyone is welcome to drop off non-perishable, unexpired items. The Association of Women’s Lawyers at Marquette and the Rave just collected around 2000 pounds of canned goods for us last month, which was amazing. We also collect grocery bags, both paper, plastic and reusable ones and those can be dropped off there as well.” Little said in an email.

Anyone who wishes to donate is welcome to send cash and checks in-person in Room 137 or Room 329 of the Alumni Memorial Union with a note for the Backpack Program, or online through University Advancement.

Little said although this fundraiser will only last through the end of this upcoming week, folks are still welcome to donate to the Backpack Program at any time. She said that students who use the Backpack Program and wish to have a turkey for Thanksgiving may request so online and will receive them after the conclusion of the fundraiser.

“We will also purchase Thanksgiving sides such as stuffing, cranberry sauce, marshmallows, sweet potatoes, etc. that will be available starting next week in the pantry,” Little said in an email.

To learn more about the Backpack Program, visit their website or social media page.

