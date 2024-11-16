The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Jones’ 28 points push No. 15 Marquette past Maryland 78-74

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 16, 2024
Kam Jones (Right), Zaide Lowery (Center) and Josh Clark (Left) celebrate after Marquette’s 78-74 win over Maryland on Friday, Nov. 15. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

It was a game that No. 15 Marquette men’s basketball had circled on its non-conference schedule — its first true test on the road.

It knew that star point guard Kam Jones would do his thing, and he did, finishing with 28 points on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. But the Golden Eagles needed everyone to step up, contribute and ‘win ugly,’ to use Marquette head coach Shaka Smart’s words.

So that’s what they did.

Stevie Mitchell (18 points) was a spark plug per usual, earning the team’s last eight points with clutch layups and free throws when his team blew an eight-point lead. Chase Ross quietly put together a complete game, earning seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ben Gold hit a timely trey. David Joplin grabbed eight rebounds. And every time Royce Parham checked into the game, he made a positive impact, finishing up a career-high 10 points.

By the end of it all, it was Marquette (4-0) who came out on top and passed the test, defeating Maryland (3-1) 78-74 Friday night at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. 

“Overall, a really, really good team effort together,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart told ESPN Milwaukee broadcasters Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith in a post-game radio interview. “Getting stops, getting some loose balls that were critical when we needed them. I just appreciate our guys’ grit.”

Jones masterclass

The Memphis, Tennessee native just doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

First, Jones put up 32 points against Stony Book. Then 24 against George Mason. And tonight, he netted 18 of his 28 points in the second half alone.

When Marquette was neck-and-neck with Maryland, it was him who fired off a 3-pointer to tie the game at 59 at the 8:21 mark. That trey marked the start of a 12-2 run — where all 12 points were scored by Jones – that put the Golden Eagles ahead 68-61.

“Kam Jones was terrific, but he’s even better than that,” Smart said. “He’s — in my opinion – as good as any guard, any player in this league when he’s playing with great poise. And he did that for most of tonight.

Although Jones put together a strong performance, Shaka also pointed out some areas where he can improve.

“Kam has to settle down and make his free throws,” Smart said. “We’ve got to keep him out of foul trouble. He got a couple of ticky, tacky fouls early. We were having to sub him in and out. We don’t want to play that way.”

 Jones is now averaging 24 points per game on 64.9% shooting.

MU haunted by offensive issues in first half 

The Golden Eagles’ shooting woes that plagued them in the second half against George Mason followed them out to College Park.  

When Jones picked up two fouls in the first 10 minutes and was forced to take a seat, Marquette struggled to generate offense. During the two minutes he was out, it scored no field goals and earned just two points on free throws.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins thrived on the offensive end, led by to junior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie. During their 7-0 run that gave them a four-point lead, the Belmont transfer hit a key 3-pointer, forcing Smart to call a timeout. He finished the first half with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

While their offense struggled to find a rhythm, it was the Golden Eagles’ defense that kept them in the game, earning nine points off the Terrapin’s nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Marquette finished the half shooting 37.7% from the floor while Maryland shot 54.4%.

Up next 

Marquette will return home to face No. 13 Purdue (4-0) Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST. 

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Shaka Smart
Ben Gold throws down a dunk Monday, Nov. 11 in Marquette men's basketball's 70-62 win over Central Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Undefeated Marquette men's basketball feels like it is far from a finished product
(Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)
Marquette's four class of 2025 signees 'compliment' each other
Stevie Mitchell (right) is guarded by Kyler VanderJagt (left) during Marquette's 70-62 win on Nov. 11, 2024.
Takeaways from Marquette's 70-62 win vs Central Michigan
Chase Ross (2) helped Marquette post a single-game record 66 deflections in its win over Central Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette 'winning ugly' in close 70-62 victory over Central Michigan
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Senior guard Kam Jones was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 28 points on 76.7 percent shooting from the field last week. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: Jones rises to the occasion, finding MUBB's Robin
3,750 fans packed into the Al McGuire Center Friday night for a student-only game against George Mason. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
At student-only game, 'deafening' fans party early, stay loud late
Senior forward David Joplin scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half in Friday's win. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Joplin's 27 points propel Golden Eagles to 82-63 win over George Mason
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Sophomore big Al Amadou will redshirt this season, Owens injury update
About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.