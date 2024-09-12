The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Women’s soccer explodes for season-high four goals in 4-0 victory over Mercyhurst

Byline photo of Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports ReporterSeptember 12, 2024
Marquette women’s soccer scored four goals in a game for the first time since 2022 Thursday night against Mercyhurst. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

In the first seven games of the Marquette women’s soccer season, they had only led for 33 minutes and scored three goals. Today, they had advantage for 75 and blew out Mercyhurst (0-6) University 4-0 at home. Two of these goals would come from senior midfielder Tess O’Connell.

The Golden Eagles (2-5-1) offense was on fire tonight, tallying 24 shots and 18 corner kicks while the Lakers could only muster two of each.

“For a team that struggles at times to score goals and generate opportunities—for us to have this is awesome. We are creating it and doing some good stuff,” head coach Chris Allen said. “We’re attacking individually, I liked our patterns. We just got to be a little bit more efficient with our opportunities in front, but the outcome: we got to create it first before we score.”

Marquette blows off some steam

Marquette grabbed the earliest goal they have all season to set the tone.

Fifteen minutes into the first half, sophomore forward Haley Christianson gathered an in-air rebound that came off a Mercyhurst player’s foot and fed it to O’Connell who was only a couple feet behind her.

Mercyhurst goalkeeper, Chelsea Radicia was too far forward as O’Connell’s shot flew past her right and gave Marquette the lead 1-0.

“We were high-pressing and that was a big part of it,” O’Connell said. “We stayed true to our game plan, we were connecting really well across the whole field and putting balls in the back of the net.”

Only four minutes later, the Golden Eagles did it again.

Carly Christopher attacked the right side of the net, cut to the middle of the box and took a shot at the center of the goal. A Mercyhurst player stuck out their foot to stop the ball, but that caused it to be chipped into the air and bounce in to double Marquette’s advantage and give Christopher her first career goal.

“We were playing through lines in a way that we’ve struggled with lately,” Allen said. “Our midfield triangle really showed up, providing good options. I thought we did a really good job of playing to what is being asked to them and we found some really good spaces.”

O’Connell brought Marquette up 3-0 with a corner kick header goal in the 63rd minute, which is also when Mercyhurst’s first shot opportunity presented itself. Though, the attempt was immediately halted by a diving save from senior goalkeeper Chloe Olson.

At this point, Marquette had taken 19 shots, well above their 7.5 game average.

With 5 minutes left in the game, senior forward Brooke Bisko added insult to injury when she knocked in the blue and gold’s fourth goal of the night.

“I think there’s a little bit of confidence coming out of it,” Allen said. “We can play the way we want to play and have success coming out of it. We’re challenging and we’re scoring set piece goals. I think it sets us up for where we want to go ultimately this season.”

Up Next

Marquette will continue a three-game home stint on Sunday, September 15 when they play University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 4 p.m. CST.

“Especially with the next two home games, we can carry through with this momentum,” O’Connell said. “Continue to attack with courage and bravery and hopefully good things will come.”

This recap was written by Ben Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Chloe Olson
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's soccer earns first win of the season on late goal from Fix
(Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Marquette offense goes cold in 2-0 loss to Minnesota
Maggie Starker (left) fights for the ball in Marquette women's soccer's 2-0 win over Western Michigan Sept. 15 at Valley Fields.
Women's soccer shuts out Western Michigan in non-conference finale
Senior midfielder Alex Campana moves up the field with the ball in Marquette women's soccers 5-0 win over University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Sept. 4 at Valley Fields.
Women's soccer puts together offensive showing in 5-0 win
About the Contributor
Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports Reporter
Ben Hanson is a sophomore from Minneapolis, Minnesota studying journalism, digital media and advertising. He is a sports reporter and the assistant social media producer for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. When he's not in the newsroom, he likes creative writing, being with friends and going to sporting events. He is excited to be able to spread the word of the Marquette Wire because it has done so much for him while also refining his sports writing.