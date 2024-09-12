Women’s soccer explodes for season-high four goals in 4-0 victory over Mercyhurst

In the first seven games of the Marquette women’s soccer season, they had only led for 33 minutes and scored three goals. Today, they had advantage for 75 and blew out Mercyhurst (0-6) University 4-0 at home. Two of these goals would come from senior midfielder Tess O’Connell.

The Golden Eagles (2-5-1) offense was on fire tonight, tallying 24 shots and 18 corner kicks while the Lakers could only muster two of each.

“For a team that struggles at times to score goals and generate opportunities—for us to have this is awesome. We are creating it and doing some good stuff,” head coach Chris Allen said. “We’re attacking individually, I liked our patterns. We just got to be a little bit more efficient with our opportunities in front, but the outcome: we got to create it first before we score.”

Marquette blows off some steam

Marquette grabbed the earliest goal they have all season to set the tone.

Fifteen minutes into the first half, sophomore forward Haley Christianson gathered an in-air rebound that came off a Mercyhurst player’s foot and fed it to O’Connell who was only a couple feet behind her.

Mercyhurst goalkeeper, Chelsea Radicia was too far forward as O’Connell’s shot flew past her right and gave Marquette the lead 1-0.

20′ | MU – 1 | MERCY – 0 | Tess O’Connell’s first goal with Marquette gives MU early lead. pic.twitter.com/guYEedxrZO — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 12, 2024

“We were high-pressing and that was a big part of it,” O’Connell said. “We stayed true to our game plan, we were connecting really well across the whole field and putting balls in the back of the net.”

Only four minutes later, the Golden Eagles did it again.

Carly Christopher attacked the right side of the net, cut to the middle of the box and took a shot at the center of the goal. A Mercyhurst player stuck out their foot to stop the ball, but that caused it to be chipped into the air and bounce in to double Marquette’s advantage and give Christopher her first career goal.

35′ | MU-2 | Mercy-0 | Carly Christopher’s first-career goal extends Marquette’s lead. pic.twitter.com/5YSgDPHq7P — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 12, 2024

“We were playing through lines in a way that we’ve struggled with lately,” Allen said. “Our midfield triangle really showed up, providing good options. I thought we did a really good job of playing to what is being asked to them and we found some really good spaces.”

O’Connell brought Marquette up 3-0 with a corner kick header goal in the 63rd minute, which is also when Mercyhurst’s first shot opportunity presented itself. Though, the attempt was immediately halted by a diving save from senior goalkeeper Chloe Olson.

At this point, Marquette had taken 19 shots, well above their 7.5 game average.

With 5 minutes left in the game, senior forward Brooke Bisko added insult to injury when she knocked in the blue and gold’s fourth goal of the night.

“I think there’s a little bit of confidence coming out of it,” Allen said. “We can play the way we want to play and have success coming out of it. We’re challenging and we’re scoring set piece goals. I think it sets us up for where we want to go ultimately this season.”

Up Next

Marquette will continue a three-game home stint on Sunday, September 15 when they play University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 4 p.m. CST.

“Especially with the next two home games, we can carry through with this momentum,” O’Connell said. “Continue to attack with courage and bravery and hopefully good things will come.”

This recap was written by Ben Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.