Marquette’s newest campus restaurant is now open

Photo by Sophie Goldstein Taco Pros is now open at 1400 W. Wells St.

Illinois-based Mexican restaurant franchise, Taco Pros, is now open at 1400 W. Wells St., right below Lark on 14th.

When doing research for what could go in the then-vacant spot, owner, Dev Ghelani, said he felt the student population could benefit from authentic Mexican food.

“There are a couple others out there, but we thought we can make a difference in good food that students can eat at,” Ghelani said.

Looking very similar to the online menu, guests can expect American and Mexican-style tacos, with various protein options, a vegetarian taco, burritos, enchiladas, ice cream and churros.

In addition to that, Taco Pros offers two tacos and a drink for $7.99 during lunch every day, and two for $20 dinners every day where guests can choose two dinner entrees for $20.

Ghelani said the process to get Taco Pros on campus took about a year. With renovations just finishing up three months ago, in time for their grand opening in July.

“It was actually a pretty lengthy process with the landlords,” Ghelani said. “Once we actually finalized the lease, we had to continue with renovating the whole store.”

Despite a brief slow start with students not on campus, Ghelani said that they are really seeing an increase in business since August.

“Like any business, it takes time for people to try out the food,” Ghelani said. “Since the Marquette students have been back from summer break there has really been a good amount of business.”

Ghelani said his inspiration for opening Taco Pros was decided at the end of Covid-19.

“I am in the healthcare business, and during the end of the pandemic, my wife told me to not put all of my eggs in one basket. When I was doing my research, just like the healthcare field, food is one of the needs. I found that people like to eat out and experience new cultures, and after much research I found I definitely wanted to go into the food business,” Ghelani said.

Ghelani still has goals to make the restaurant better. He plans on adding outdoor dining and is currently going through the process of obtaining a liquor license to be able to serve alcohol.

“I wanted to do something and create something that I enjoy going to everyday, so that is what I hope to do and ultimately why I created Taco Pros,” Ghelani said.

Brooke Mangarelli, a junior in the College of Business Administration, said she tried Taco Pros for the first time last weekend.

“I got the Asada Tacos with cilantro and onions,” Mangarelli said. “I thought they were really, really good. It was a taco combo, so I also got rice and beans which were both also very good.”

Aside from the food tasting good, Mangarelli said the convenience and discounts were the best part.

“Especially being a college student, anything that is close on campus and has discounts for dinner helps. I am definitely looking forward to trying it again, and also trying new things on their menu.”

Elizabeth Russert, a junior in the College of Health Sciences, said despite not trying Taco Pros yet, she is excited to have a new spot on campus to eat at.

“I’m really glad there is a new spot to eat on campus,” Russer said. “It allows for more options, especially now that I am cooking a lot more for myself now. I definitely want to try Taco Pros sometime soon.”

Ghelani plans to keep the normal business hours as listed online. With the plan to keep Taco Pros open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with the potential to include Thursdays in that.

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].