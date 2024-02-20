The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Alpha Phi sorority hosts ‘Mr. Heartthrob’ event

Kam Jones crowned “Mr. Heartthrob.”
Byline photo of Sophie Goldstein
Byline photo of Avery Darrow
Sophie Goldstein and Avery DarrowFebruary 20, 2024
Alpha+Phi+sorority+hosted+Mr.+Heartthrob+Feb.+15.
Photo by Shannyn Donohue
Alpha Phi sorority hosted “Mr. Heartthrob” Feb. 15.

Love was in the air as Alpha Phi sorority hosted their annual “Mr. Heartthrob” event to raise money for women’s heart health. 

This year, the event was held Feb. 15 at Varsity Theater, with Marquette Men’s Basketball guard, Kam Jones, being one of the contestants.

Morgan Wiberg, Alpha Phi President and senior in the College of Business Administration, said this is the fourth year they have been putting on “Mr. Heartthrob.” With this year’s donations of $3,212, they raised over $100,000 in their chapter’s lifetime fundraising for the Alpha Phi Foundation. 

Wiberg added that the Alpha Phi chapter at Marquette uses “Mr. Heartthrob” as an opportunity to incorporate their philanthropy into something that is engaging for everyone, and raises money for women’s heart health. 

“We continue the event each year, because we raise such a significant amount of money for our philanthropy, the Alpha Phi Foundation,” Wiberg said. “When we send the money in, it goes to different research initiatives to help in the medical field.”

Wiberg said every year they put on “Mr. Heartthrob” during Heart Week. Heart Week is during Valentine’s Day week every year, and is a week where the members of Alpha Phi fundraise with various philanthropy events — the biggest one being “Mr. Heartthrob.” 

“‘Mr. Heartthrob’ is like a male pageant event,” Wiberg said. “We get over 30 applications from people on campus, and we have to narrow it down to seven contestants. The application consists of basic questions and, in addition, includes ‘Why do you want to be ‘Mr. Heartthrob’ and why do you feel connected to Alpha Phi?’” 

Brooke Mangarelli, a sophomore in the College of Business Administration, said this was her first time going and she wanted to go to support local philanthropy.

“I loved being able to take a break from my day to enjoy something funny and lighthearted,” Mangarelli said. “It was really cool to see a lot of people come together to support such a good cause.”

The seven contestants chosen to participate at this year’s event were: Frank Shediac, first-year in the College of Nursing, Josh Bailey, first-year in the College of Arts & Sciences, Roo (Haryu) Wooten, first-year in the College of Engineering, Sam Brattini, junior in the College of Business Administration, Griffin Adaya, senior in the College of Health Sciences, Halden Stoehr, senior in the College of Business Administration, and Jones, junior in the College of Communication.

The nearly sold-out crowd cheered for each of the contestants and they each did their “walk up.” All were dressed up in either suits or costumes, and cheered down the aisle to engage the crowd.

Once on stage, each of the contestants participated in “pageant rounds.” The first round was answering various questions you might get asked on a blind date. Based on the contestants’ answers, Wiberg chose Shediac to win.

The second round was a Q&A about women’s health, which Jones won by answering most correctly. For the final round, a lip sync challenge would add points to each of their scores based on how much the judges — one representative from each grade in Alpha Phi — liked it. 

Once crowned “Mr. Heartthrob,” the winner is considered the “sweetheart” in the sorority. He will come to all social and philanthropy events, as well as become part of our sorority for the year, Wiberg said.

After the judges tallied up their scores, it was announced that Jones was new “Mr. Heartthrob” — becoming the first basketball player to win the title. 

“I had a few rehearsals with my backup dancers for the lip sync portion,” Jones said. “I was definitely most excited for that part, but I also really enjoyed the fashion aspect as well.” 

Jones said he was most interested in applying because he had known Wiberg since his first year at Marquette. 

“I love Marquette and the students here,” Jones said. “As a player, I want to support Marquette, and show my face. I thought this was a funny way to do it.” 

This story was written by Avery Darrow and Sophie Goldstein. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Alpha Phi
Wires Caroline Bennett with her sorority sisters during 2023 bid day.
Love Letter to Alpha Phi
Mr. Heartthrobs T-shirt displays values related to Alpha Phis philanthropy, which focuses on womens heart health.
Mr. Heartthrob ready to win hearts, raise money
Lauren Vasko had to withdraw due to her health conditions. Photo courtesy of Lauren Vasko.
Alpha Phi for Heart Health
Greek Week promotes unity among chapters
Greek Week promotes unity among chapters
Also tagged with Kam Jones
Senior guard Tyler Kolek finished with 22 points in Marquette mens basketballs 78-75 loss to Purdue Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 4 Golden Eagles' second half comeback falls short in Maui Invitational championship
No. 4 Marquette mens basketball before its 95-65 win over Rider Friday night at Fiserv Forum.
PREVIEW: No. 4 Marquette faces No. 23 Illinois in Gavitt Games
Marquette mens basketball celebrates its first-ever Big East Tournament Championship on the floor of Madison Square Garden. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette defending its crown in highly-anticipated season
David Joplin was last years Big East Sixth Man of the Year. Now, he looks to become even more.
Joplin ready for bigger role in junior season
About the Contributors
Sophie Goldstein, Executive Arts & Entertainment Editor
Sophie Goldstein is a sophomore from Glenview, Illinois studying journalism and is the Executive Arts and Entertainment Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Prior to this position, she served as the Arts and Entertainment Editor for the Indiana Daily Student at Indiana University. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys spending time with friends, watching reality television and playing with her dog. She is excited to begin her journey at the Wire, while exploring the stories everyone has to share at Marquette.
Avery Darrow
Avery Darrow is a senior from Chicago, Illinois studying Secondary Education and English. This is her first year as a writer for the Wire and she is thrilled to be apart of the Wire team as an A&E columnist. This year she is looking forward to being able to write for students at Marquette while also learning more about events in the Milwaukee and Marquette community. In her free time she loves to read, explore new restaurants around Milwaukee with friends, and enjoys walking the lakefront while listening to a good podcast
Shannyn Donohue
Shannyn Donohue is a junior from Nashville, Tennessee studying Advertising at Marquette and Graphic Design at MIAD. She serves as the Technical Director of Marquette Radio for the 2023-2024 school year, and hosts the radio show, "Tetris Sounds" as a DJ.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *