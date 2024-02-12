The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette voted No. 4 in AP Poll, moves back into top 5

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorFebruary 12, 2024
Marquettes+bench+celebrates+in+its+86-75+National+Marquette+Day+win+over+St.+Johns.
Photo by Katie Craig
Marquette’s bench celebrates in its 86-75 National Marquette Day win over St. John’s.

Marquette men’s basketball keeps climbing the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Golden Eagles moved back into the top 5 — coming in as the No. 4 team in the country — in this week’s AP Poll, which was released Monday. They received 1,273 votes.

Here’s what you need to know:

How they got here

Marquette (18-5, 9-3 Big East) is currently on a seven-game win streak. Its last loss came against Butler Jan. 11.

The Golden Eagles have beaten Villanova and St. John’s twice, along with two road wins at DePaul and Georgetown and a home win over Seton Hall.

Tyler Kolek named Big East Player of the Week

Senior guard Tyler Kolek was named this week’s Big East Player of the Week after scoring 27 points, dishing 13 assists and grabbing seven rebounds against the Red Storm.

In Marquette’s seven-game winning streak, Kolek has averaged a double-double — 19.7 points and 10 assists per game — while shooting 47.4% from deep and 52.6% from the floor.

Who does Marquette play this week?

The Golden Eagles have two road matchups at Butler on Tuesday, and at No. 1 UConn on Saturday in a top 5 matchup.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

