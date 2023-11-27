Men’s basketball moves up to No. 3 in AP Poll

Marquette men’s basketball was voted the No. 3 team in the country in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was announced Monday.

Here is what you need to know:

The Golden Eagles started the season at No. 5, then moved up to No. 4 and now sit at No. 3.

Marquette received 1,418 votes.

The last time the Golden Eagles were the No. 3 team in the country was March 6, 1978. The highest Marquette has ever been was Feb. 20, 1978, when the Golden Eagles were No. 1.

How they got here

Marquette was the No. 4 team in the country for two straight weeks, but then the Golden Eagles played in a loaded Maui Invitational.

In Maui, Marquette beat UCLA 71-69 Monday night behind a second-half comeback and 19 points from junior forward David Joplin.

Tuesday, the Golden Eagles faced then-No. 1 Kansas and beat them handily 73-59. Marquette’s lead was so large that Kansas head coach Bill Self took his three best players — Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. — off the court with over two minutes remaining. It was Marquette’s third-ever win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

In the championship, the Golden Eagles faced then-No. 2 — and now No. 1 — Purdue, but fell to the Boilermakers 78-75.

Marquette hosts Southern Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST before playing Wisconsin, No. 16 Texas and Notre Dame all in a row.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.