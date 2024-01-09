The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Karlen has career night in first Big East road win for No. 23 Marquette, 75-54, over Seton Hall

Byline photo of Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterJanuary 9, 2024
First-year+Skylar+Forbes+and+senior+Liza+Karlen+high-five+in+Marquettes+win+over+Memphis.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
First-year Skylar Forbes and senior Liza Karlen high-five in Marquette’s win over Memphis. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

The snow may have prevented a crowd, but it certainly did not stop No. 23 Marquette women’s basketball from showing up. 

After a blowout at the hands of UConn and an upset against St. John’s, the Golden Eagles were looking to turn around their Big East road record. 

After a slow first two quarters, Marquette (14-2, 3-2 Big East) was able to find some toughness, and use it to dominate the second half, securing the 75-54 win over Seton Hall (10-6, 2-3 Big East), their first win in the Walsh Gymnasium since 2019. 

“We knew we’d have to be a little bit different [than we were at St. John’s and at UConn]. I got a big smile on my face. Just to get a road win in this league is hard,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said to Fox Sports broadcasters John Fanta and Kim Adams after the game. “I’m so impressed by our ability to be tough.” 

Everyone was everywhere, in the right place at the right time and commanding the glass as the Golden Eagles out-rebounded the Pirates 39-25. 

“We rebounded the ball well, our kids off the bench did their job, and overall just a great win,” Duffy said.

Karlen’s game

The senior leadership continues to be a pillar of Marquette as senior forward Liza Karlen dominated the game, scoring a career-high 30 points.

But Karlen especially impacted the game-defining third quarter — in which the Golden Eagles outscored the Pirates 27-13 and took a 16-point lead — as she scored 17 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting clip.

“That third quarter was incredible, giving us timely baskets,” Duffy said. “The offense was moving, we were sharing the ball, got her in some easy spots and she did what she did, knocked down shots and scored inside.” 

While not only breaking her point record (previous 25 after Creighton), she also made her 1,000th career point. 

Karlen’s 30 points almost doubled her scoring season average and she also grabbed six boards.

First-start for Forbes

Something about Marquette’s starting lineup looked different Tuesday as first-year forward Skylar Forbes earned her first career start in place of graduate student forward Frannie Hottinger — who had started every game up until now.

Quiet on scoring, yet loud on defense, Forbes finished with a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with two points. 

Statistical leaders

Following Karlen, senior guard Jordan King performed in all areas. She ended with 16 points after going 4-for-9 on 3-pointers, while also having eight rebounds and six assists. 

“Liza Karlen and Jordan King were tremendous at the right moments,” Duffy said. 

Sophomore guard Micah Gray led Seton Hall in scoring, finishing with 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and going 2-for-4 from deep. Closely behind was senior forward Azana Baines, who finished with 12, the only other Pirate to score double-digits.

Up next

Marquette will head home to face DePaul (9-8, 1-3 Big East) Saturday at the Al McGuire Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Megan Duffy
Head coach Megan Duffy became the fastest coach in Marquette womens basketball history to reach 100 wins. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Megan Duffy reaches 100 wins in No. 19 Marquette's 81-52 rout over Xavier
Frannie Hottinger led Marquette with 15 points in its 57-56 loss to St. Johns. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 19 Marquette falls 57-56 to St. John's in second consecutive loss
Plugged-in: Differing ends to 2023
Plugged-in: Differing ends to 2023
Jordan King scored 16 points in No. 18 Marquettes 95-64 loss to UConn. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 18 Marquette's undefeated streak ends against No. 15 UConn, 95-64
Also tagged with Jordan King
Senior forward Liza Karlen finished Marquettes 67-39 win over Bucknell with her third double-double of the season and second in the last three games. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Karlen earns third double-double in No. 18 Marquette's 67-39 win over Bucknell
Jordan King dribbles the ball in No. 19 Marquettes win over No. 20 Creighton Wednesday night.
King's 29 points help No. 19 Marquette beat Appalachian State 99-91
No. 19 Marquette womens basketball enters Big East play undefeated for the first time in program history.
How senior leadership has led No. 19 Marquette to its best start in program history
First-year forward Skylar Forbes finished Marquettes 87-52 win over Penn with a career-high 10 rebounds and 26 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 23 Marquette extends undefeated streak with 87-52 win
Also tagged with Liza Karlen
Senior guard Jordan King drives to the hoop in No. 19 Marquettes 76-70 win over No. 20 Creighton.
No. 19 Marquette's undefeated streak continues after 76-70 win over No. 20 Creighton
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare scored 17 points in Marquettes 88-59 win over Memphis. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 23 Marquette stays undefeated with 88-59 win over Memphis
Marquette womens basketball holding the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship trophy after beating Arkansas 74-58. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette wins Fort Myers Tip-Off, beats Arkansas 74-58
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare finished with a career-high 25 points in Marquettes 73-65 win over Boston College in the Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinals. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Hare earns career-high 25 points in win over Boston College
About the Contributor
Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
Raquel Ruiz is a first-year student from Mundelein, Illinois studying digital media and is a Sports Reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys playing volleyball, volunteering in her local community, spending time with friends and family and binge-watching tv shows. She is excited to learn from different people and explore what it is like to be a journalist in the media field.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *