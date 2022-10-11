MU students “Ignite” their faith over s’mores night

The smell of s’mores, the sound of music and the sight of students gathering in prayer, could all be observed outside the Alumni Memorial Union Oct. 5.

Ignite Marquette is a Campus Ministry organization that aims to bring students together in order to strengthen their faith and provide opportunities to worship as a Marquette community. Every Wednesday evening from 7:30-8:30 p.m., students can expect an hour of inspirational speakers, prayer and a safe place for reflection.

For Melanie Lang, a senior in the College of Health Sciences and co-director of the Ignite Marquette Communications Team, this s’mores night was a perfect example of what a typical Ignite gathering looks like.

“Our Ignite events welcome all people to share in community and fellowship with each other,” Lang said. “We always try to open the room up for discussion and we just like to spread positive vibes.”

Since some college students can be faced with new academic obligations and social distractions as soon as they step onto campus. Ignite Marquette strives to help students navigate how to maintain their faith away from home.

Donny Robbins, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences and Ignite member said that growing your faith in college is possible, as long as you are fully committed to doing so.

“It’s really just about making my faith a number one priority,” Robbins said. “I pray every single day, so that’s just time for me and God alone. I also do a lot of community things like attending Mass every Sunday and coming to events such as Ignite, where I can connect with my faith and be surrounded by other people.”

While the organization is rooted in Catholic faith and prayer, Kayla DiFranco, a senior in the College of Business Administration and co-director of the Ignite Marquette Communications Team, said that this idea should not discourage students of other faiths from getting involved with Ignite.

“Ignite is one of the most inviting places that you could be,” DiFranco said. “We welcome people from every single religious background, so this is definitely a great place to start if you’re looking to begin on your faith journey.”

First-year students are invited to attend Ignite events and discover a community that wants to support them as they further their transition into college life.

“One of our goals this year is to reach out to more first-year students,” Lang said. “Sometimes the first year at Marquette can be super intimidating, so we want Ignite to be a group where they [first-year students] can find a very welcoming group of people right when they come to campus.”

When asked about the plans and events Ignite has in store for this year, Robbins said that students can expect an enjoyable environment at each one.

“Ignite is just something fun … it makes me want to keep coming back,” Robbins said. “I look forward to every guest speaker because everyone brings something new to the table. I’m also excited for some of the retreats coming up.”

While gazing around at fellow students biting into s’mores and engaging in conversations, DiFranco said that the overall takeaways from these Ignite events are valuable to all people.

“I hope that students who are interested in deepening their faith life can find a place where they can meet other people who share those same beliefs and also share and talk with people who have diverse beliefs too,” DiFranco said.

The weekly Ignite meetings are open for any student to drop in and participate at any time, and no sign-up is required. In case a student would like to experience Ignite but is unable to participate in person, they are asked to join a virtual livestream via Ignite Marquette’s Instagram: @ignitemarquette.

This story was written by Erin Howard. She can be reached at erin.howard@marquette.edu