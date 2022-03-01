Marquette Gold ‘N Blues have successful weekend at competition

No matter what it’s for, competing for something can be a daunting task. Especially if it’s your first time going against others in your respective field. But for the Marquette Gold ‘N Blues, it didn’t seem like there were any challenges at their first competition as a group.

There was a sing-off Saturday, Feb. 19, as the Gold ‘N Blues traveled to Madison for this year’s quarterfinal for the International Championship of Collegiate A Capella. The competition featured groups from both Minnesota and Wisconsin as they battled to advance to the ICCA semifinal in Chicago on March 19th.

After performing a medley of songs, including “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago and “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, the group finished in 3rd place, behind a cappella groups Pitches and Notes and Under A- Rest A Capella from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Third place was a huge accomplishment for the Gold ‘N Blues, especially for the group’s president, Molly McDermott, a senior in the College of Health Sciences.

“Words can not describe how our group felt at that moment,” McDermott said. “ICCA was an incredible experience. One of my favorite moments of the weekend was when the producer of our quarterfinal pulled us aside after our soundcheck and told us that our group was incredible and that she couldn’t believe we had never competed before.”

With the recent accomplishments, McDermott hopes it is the first step in encouraging more people to join the co-ed a cappella group.

“We have so many talented musicians on this campus. I believe that this accomplishment for our group will fuel the members to come. The talent in our group right now is unreal. I cannot wait to see how this group flourishes and becomes a more serious competing group,” McDermott said.

The ICCA awarded two members of the Gold ‘N Blues with individual awards. Lourdes Galido, a senior in the College of Nursing, won an award for Outstanding Soloist, while Carson Scarnegie, a junior in the College of Communication, won the award for Outstanding Vocal Percussion.

“The feeling was incredible, and I was overwhelmed by the amount of praise the theater was giving me,” Scarnegie said. “I was just super proud of all the hard work we put into our set, and honestly surprised at how well we did for our first year of competing.”

The group’s newfound success wouldn’t be where it’s at without the seniors, according to Scarnegie.

“The seniors in this group play a major role in the group’s success. They’ve put so much time and dedication into the group, and you can just tell how much they love this group through the work they do,” said Scarnegie.

For Galido, her Marquette journey didn’t start too well, as she dealt with a great amount of sadness during her first year. However, being a part of the Gold ‘N Blues helped her overcome those first year struggles so many college students deal with.

“My freshman year self would be so proud that I stuck it out and that I was able to get out of my rut,” Galido said. “I just remember as a freshman being so sad and thinking that I’d never get over this sadness I felt in myself. But now I can say I got through it and I’m glad I stuck around because Marquette is an amazing place and Gold ‘N Blues has given me the greatest friends as well.”

Despite her Marquette journey coming to a close, Galido she isn’t writing off singing just yet.

“It’s so bittersweet. But I am so glad that our group was able to experience what it is to compete. It’s so surreal to know the hard work and passion I have for singing has paid off. Although I ended as a winner, I know I can do more with my singing,” said Galido.

The Gold ‘N Blues have their spring concert May 7. They also have performances at Dreamer’s Gala and Camp Kesem’s fundraiser “Make the Magic” this semester. You can check out updates from the Gold ‘N Blues Instagram @mugoldnblues.

This story was written by Rashad Alexander. He can be reached at rashad.alexander@marquette.edu.