84% of Marquette faculty have uploaded proof of vaccination

Eighty-four percent of Marquette faculty and staff have uploaded proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of Aug. 31.

Unlike students, faculty and staff did not have to apply for an exemption if they chose not to get vaccinated. However, they will be required to follow the same COVID-19 protocols as unvaccinated students.

These protocols include mandatory COVID-19 surveillance testing every other week, completing a daily symptom screening process in the form of COVID Cheq and quarantining for 14 days if they come in contact with an individual who has contracted COVID-19.

Unvaccinated faculty and staff are also required to follow all university-wide COVID-19 mitigation behaviors, such as wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.

As of Aug. 27, 92% of Marquette students have uploaded proof of vaccination .

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu