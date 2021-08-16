BREAKING: Marquette requiring masks in indoor spaces

On Monday afternoon, Marquette University announced in a press release that beginning August 17, masks will be required in indoor spaces.

“In continued alignment with the City of Milwaukee Health Department’s indoor mask guidance, and in response to Milwaukee’s “extreme transmission” status for COVID-19, Marquette University is REQUIRING all students, faculty, staff and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask when in shared or public INDOOR spaces on campus, effective Tuesday, Aug. 17,” the university said in the statement.

Those who will be living in residence halls will not have to wear masks in their assigned dorm room with their roommate(s). In addition, employees working in a private office will not have to wear a mask.

According to the release, as of Aug. 12 more than 90% of Marquette students enrolled for the fall semester are vaccinated. As for faculty and staff, Marquette is hoping that number is met or exceeded by Aug. 30 per the release.

The university COVID-19 Response Team will continue to monitor Milwaukee’s transmission rates and additional public health factors when considering when to adjust mitigation strategies.

This story is developing.

This story was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.