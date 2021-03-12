March 12, 2021
Graphic designed by Grace Pionek.
This week, the Marquette Wire photographers take a look at colors and contrast.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Arts & Entertainment
Bryson Tiller releases deluxe version of his new album
March Playlist: Music to listen to on St. Patrick’s Day
Seniors celebrate final National Marquette Day game
Several Milwaukee landmarks will reopen this month
Fashion Friday: Golden Globes 2021
The Reel Marquette
SHAFFER: Daft Punk decides to split up after 30 years together
Student creates business, helps others during pandemic
STEBNITZ: “The Bachelor” persists despite controversy
Things to do in Milwaukee this March
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in