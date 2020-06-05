Hailey Block transfers to Marquette

Marquette women's soccer gather in huddle before their 3-1 win against Villanova on Oct. 20. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s soccer head coach Frank Pelaez announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon the addition of transfer Hailey Block to the program.

“We’re excited to get Hailey on campus,” Pelaez said in the statement. “After a very successful freshman season, she’s determined to prove her worth in the BIG EAST Conference. She wants to earn a greater role and we’re happy she’s decided to do that back in Milwaukee.”

Block comes to Marquette after spending one season at Southeast Missouri State University.

With the Redhawks, Block started 12-out-of-17 games at midfield during the 2019 season. She finished first in points with 18 — eight goals and one assist. In addition, she was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and earned All-Ohio Valley Conference Second Team honors.

Prior to joining SEMO, Block played for Grafton High School in Grafton, Wisconsin. In her four years playing for the Hawks, she finished with 94 goals and 26 assists. During her senior season, where she scored 28 goals and five assists, she was named the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Player of the Year.

With the Golden Eagles finishing in seventh in the BIG EAST in goals (20), Marquette had a need to bolster their offense. Block will contribute to that need this upcoming season along with returning leading scorers Alyssa Bombacino and Macey Shock.

Block will join Grace Allen (midfield), Caitlin Cunningham (midfield), Aeryn Kennedy (defense), Alexa Maletis (forward), Lauren Schill (goalkeeper), Mae Sinclair (midfield) and Elsi Twombly (midfield) as the newcomers for the 2020 season.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.