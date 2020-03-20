Howard named to AP All-America First Team
For the second consecutive season, Markus Howard has earned a postseason honor from the Associated Press, being selected to the AP All-America First Team Friday morning.
Howard, alongside 2020 BIG EAST Player of the Year Myles Powell, represent the BIG EAST Conference on the First Team.
Dayton’s Obi Toppin was the only unanimous choice with 65 votes from the nationwide media panel. The 6-foot-9 forward is the Flyers’ first player to be named a First Team All-American.
Joining Toppin, Howard and Powell on the First Team are Iowa’s Luka Garza and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.
Last season Howard was the first AP All-American for Marquette since 2011-12 when Jae Crowder and Darius Johnson-Odom were chosen.
This story was written by Zoe Comerford.
