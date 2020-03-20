Howard named to AP All-America First Team

For the second consecutive season, Markus Howard has earned a postseason honor from the Associated Press, being selected to the AP All-America First Team Friday morning.

Howard, alongside 2020 BIG EAST Player of the Year Myles Powell, represent the BIG EAST Conference on the First Team.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin was the only unanimous choice with 65 votes from the nationwide media panel. The 6-foot-9 forward is the Flyers’ first player to be named a First Team All-American.

Joining Toppin, Howard and Powell on the First Team are Iowa’s Luka Garza and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

The 5-foot-11 guard was awarded second-team AP All-American as a junior after scoring 25 points per game. Marquette’s top scorer is honored with the first-team selection after leading the nation in 2019-20 with 27.8 points per game.

The senior guard also finished his career sitting at 21st in NCAA history with 2,731 career points and seventh overall with 434 3-pointers.

“It’s truly amazing to be mentioned among other great players across the country,” Howard said to the AP. “It’s truly an honor and definitely means a lot. It’s definitely something I wouldn’t be able to accomplish myself.”

Howard is the first Golden Eagle to be named AP First Team All-American since Dwyane Wade in 2003.

Last season Howard was the first AP All-American for Marquette since 2011-12 when Jae Crowder and Darius Johnson-Odom were chosen.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.