BASELINE: Hot start allows WBB to get revenge against Butler
In front of a packed home crowd on Play4Kay Day at the Al McGuire Center, Marquette women’s basketball defeated the Butler Bulldogs 76-54 Sunday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles came out on top thanks to 42 first-half points. Here is a quick breakdown of the game:
Game MVP
Senior guard Isabelle Spingola led the way for the Golden Eagles for the second straight game.
The Chicago native put up 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, adding three rebounds and two assists.
It is the seventh time this season she’s hit four or more 3-pointers in a game.
Notes
- Selena Lott returned to the lineup for the Golden Eagles after being out for Friday’s 61-48 win against Xavier with a lower leg injury. The junior guard scored 13 points in her return.
- Marquette did not trail once during the game.
- Altia Anderson earned her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
- Five Marquette players finished with double-digit points.
- Marquette’s defense held Butler to shoot 25% from beyond the arc.
- Butler converted on 20-for-21 free-throws while Marquette went 12-for-16.
- The Golden Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 38-20 inside the paint.
- Marquette now holds a 1.5 game lead over Butler for second place in the BIG EAST.
- Marquette remains undefeated at home in conference play.
- It is the third straight season Marquette has earned 20 or more wins.
Up Next
Marquette (20-6, 11-4 BIG EAST) will head back on the road for a two-game skid that begins on Friday against Villanova. Tip-0ff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Standard Time at Finneran Pavilion.
This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnleuzziMU.