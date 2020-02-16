Isabelle Spingola (30) dives for the ball in Marquette's 76-54 win over Butler.

BASELINE: Hot start allows WBB to get revenge against Butler

In front of a packed home crowd on Play4Kay Day at the Al McGuire Center, Marquette women’s basketball defeated the Butler Bulldogs 76-54 Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles came out on top thanks to 42 first-half points. Here is a quick breakdown of the game:

Game MVP

Senior guard Isabelle Spingola led the way for the Golden Eagles for the second straight game.

The Chicago native put up 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, adding three rebounds and two assists.

It is the seventh time this season she’s hit four or more 3-pointers in a game.

Notes

Selena Lott returned to the lineup for the Golden Eagles after being out for Friday’s 61-48 win against Xavier with a lower leg injury. The junior guard scored 13 points in her return.

Marquette did not trail once during the game.

Altia Anderson earned her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Five Marquette players finished with double-digit points.

Marquette’s defense held Butler to shoot 25% from beyond the arc.

Butler converted on 20-for-21 free-throws while Marquette went 12-for-16.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 38-20 inside the paint.

Marquette now holds a 1.5 game lead over Butler for second place in the BIG EAST.

Marquette remains undefeated at home in conference play.

It is the third straight season Marquette has earned 20 or more wins.

Up Next

Marquette (20-6, 11-4 BIG EAST) will head back on the road for a two-game skid that begins on Friday against Villanova. Tip-0ff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Standard Time at Finneran Pavilion.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnleuzziMU.