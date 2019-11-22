Men’s basketball renews rivalry with Notre Dame, series starts 2022-23 at Fiserv Forum

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For the first time since 2013, Marquette men’s basketball will face the University of Notre Dame, scheduling a home-and-home series for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Marquette announced Friday.

Marquette will host Notre Dame at Fiserv Forum in the 2022-23 season. The Golden Eagles will then travel to South Bend in 2023-24.

The schools have not met since they were both in the BIG EAST. The Fighting Irish now compete in the ACC.

The last time these two teams played each other, Notre Dame beat Marquette 73-65 in the BIG EAST Quarterfinals March 14, 2013. During that 2012-13 season, MU finished 26-9 overall with an undefeated 16-0 record at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The last regular season matchup came less than two weeks earlier, when the then-No. 22 Golden Eagles defeated the then-No. 21 Fighting Irish 72-64 on National Marquette Day and Senior Day.

The home-and-home series gives Marquette another quality opponent in future nonconference schedules. The team already has the annual Wisconsin rivalry, a home-and-home series with UCLA 2020-21 and 2021-22, the annual Gavitt Games series and the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle.