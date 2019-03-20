Rocking Red
Red in fashion often means three things: bold, bright and powerful. One does not slyly wear red lipstick, red kicks, casually wear a red dress to class or red heels to a meeting. Whether it be a gown on the red carpet or simply red earrings to the grocery store, red is a statement.
One of the best ways to wear red is through accessories. Pair a bright red lip color with an all-black outfit to immediately elevate the look. Go all out and pair a bold red jacket with any sort of black base. In men’s fashion, a red tie pairs well with a black dress shirt and pants. For a more subtle look, a simple red scarf is a great way to incorporate red through the winter months.
Red earrings can transform a simple outfit into something that pops. Red shoes can add an essential accent. Red lipstick can tie the whole ensemble together. Red high tops or a red snapback accents an outfit without making too bold of a statement. While some may stray away from red in fashion, embracing the trend can add simple yet bright statements to one’s style every day.
Jenna Thompson is an Assistant Editor for Arts and Entertainment. She is a sophomore originally from Baltimore, Maryland, majoring in Journalism and Social...
