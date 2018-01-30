Marquette’s defense not enough to beat Depaul

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marquette Golden Eagles (14-7, 8-2 BIG EAST) were unable to limit the high powered offense of the DePaul Blue Demons (16-6, 8-2 BIG EAST) on the road in a 95-83 loss.

Six different players scored in double figures for DePaul, which ranks in the top ten in the country in scoring offense at 84 points per game. Sophomore Kelly Campbell led the way for the Blue Demons with a team high 20 points while also corralling a game-high nine rebounds.

Marquette also struggled to keep the Blue Demons off the offensive glass; they scored 18 second chance points compared to just three for Marquette.

A series of Marquette runs brought the score within one possession game on several occasions, including with just over a minute left in the third quarter. However, DePaul answered with a 15-2 run, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Marquette point guard Danielle King scored a season high 23 points while also dishing out five assists and forcing three steals. Junior Natisha Hiedeman found her groove on the offensive end as well, scoring 21 points while connecting on four shots from beyond the arc and dishing out six assists.

Fellow juniors Allazia Blockton and Amani Wilborn didn’t have such great days. While both of them chipped in 11 points, the DePaul defense limited them to a combined nine of 27 shooting from the field.

This game marks the first time DePaul has defeated Marquette in the last five matchups.

Marquette started conference play on a seven-game unbeaten streak this season, marking the best conference start in program history. After dropping two of the last three games, the Golden Eagles sit at 8-2 and are tied with DePaul for first place in the conference.

Next up, the Golden Eagles host the Providence Friars (9-14, 2-9 BIG EAST) Friday night at seven p.m. on BIG EAST Digital Network. Marquette defeated the Friars, 77-60, on the road earlier this year.