Elevator panel overheats in Cobeen, Milwaukee Fire Department responds

Natallie St. Onge, News ReporterNovember 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Site called Dormsplash.com listed its top college dorms, and no MU ones, including Cobeen Hall, made this list. Photo by Emily Waller / Emily.Waller@Marquette.edu

Cobeen Residence Hall was evacuated around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 15. Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the alarm and determined that an elevator panel overheated, causing smoke.

According to university spokesman Chris Jenkins, residents are currently back in the building and there were no injuries.

