Elevator panel overheats in Cobeen, Milwaukee Fire Department responds
Cobeen Residence Hall was evacuated around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 15. Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the alarm and determined that an elevator panel overheated, causing smoke.
According to university spokesman Chris Jenkins, residents are currently back in the building and there were no injuries.
