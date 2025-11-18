Colectivo Coffee’s lakefront location is a Milwaukee gem

Photo by Lily Wooten Colectivo Coffee’s lakefront location used to be the Milwaukee River Flushing Station, creating a different vibe than other locations.

The library might be a tried-and-true spot to study, but those itching for some place new can look no further than Colectivo Coffee’s lakefront location, where they can hit the books with a latte and a beautiful view.

Before it was the cozy, serene coffee spot it is now, the building, located at 1701 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, served a different, much less fashionable purpose. When it was constructed in 1888, it was actually used as the Milwaukee River Flushing Station. According to a poster inside, the building contains a pump that was previously used to bring 500 million gallons of water from Lake Michigan to flush the Milwaukee River, where sewage was conveyed directly before the city’s sewer system had wastewater treatment.

Because of its previous purpose, the interior architecture of this location distinguishes it from other Colectivos around the city. The water pump lies in the back room with tables surrounding it, along with high ceilings and tons of natural lighting. There are multiple levels for customers to dine and work at, overlooking the rest of the cafe and the water pump.

“[The atmosphere] is welcoming, I don’t think there’s a lot of pressure or distractions from what’s happening within the cafe,” Mike Jones, the general manager of this location, said.

Molly Beardsley and Ella McGee, both sophomores in the College of Nursing, feel there are many benefits to getting off campus to study.

“I think it helps because it almost forces you to study, because you can’t just leave or watch TV,” Beardsley said.

McGee and Beardsley agreed that the lakefront Colectivo is their favorite off-campus spot to study at.

“There’s only so many places you can go on campus to study before it gets really tiring, or you associate that with having to sit down and do your work for a couple of hours,” McGee said. “Also getting to the coffee shop – taking the bus or going on a walk – is a nice refresh.”

Students can reach this location by getting on the Route 30 bus going East on Wisconsin Ave in front of Straz, Johnston or Humphrey, then getting off at Prospect & Lafayette and walking down Lafayette Hill. Students can also walk 2.7 miles down Wisconsin Ave to the Oak Leaf Trail, which goes right past Colectivo.

The outside of the cafe also features a patio area with plenty of tables and a beautiful view of the lake.

Originally founded in Milwaukee in 1993, Colectivo Coffee has 12 different locations across the city and has expanded to Chicago and Madison. The location closest to Marquette’s campus is in the Third Ward and offers the same cozy vibe on a smaller scale, with just a few tables both inside and outside.

Beardsley and McGee also said that going to a coffee shop to study can be a reward system that they use as a way to motivate themselves.

“If I get myself a coffee or a pastry, I have to study for at least an hour,” McGee said.

The cafe offers pretty much anything a coffee-lover’s heart can desire, including brewed coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, cold brews and 11 different types of tea. In terms of food, they serve breakfast items including sandwiches and burritos all day, sandwiches, soup and pastries.

Beardsley’s favorite menu item is matcha, and McGee recommends a latte with oat milk and vanilla.

Jones said he recommends the store’s seasonal items, which change every three months. Currently, they are offering a Chocolate Sesame Cold Brew, Caramel Apple Matcha and Ginger and Blackcurrant Spritz.

“You’re always getting a familiar taste with a little twist on it,” Jones said.

This location is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find their menu offerings and more information about their various locations on their ​​website.

This article was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at annie.goode@marquette.edu.