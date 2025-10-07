Nico Pendleton is out of the boot and back on the field

If you saw Nico Pendleton last Marquette men’s soccer season, it was most likely in a boot on the sidelines.

It’s not how he planned his sophomore season — especially after playing in 10 of 15 games his first year.

Only 20 minutes into a pre-season match against Green Bay last year, an errant kick to the foot ended Pendleton’s season before it could even officially start. Before a concrete understanding of the injury, he actually attempted to play through it.

“That alone gives him some credit there for being tough and pushing through to try and do whatever it takes for the team to win,” said assistant coach Calum Mallace.

Once the team returned to Milwaukee, X-rays confirmed the broken foot, and the end of the junior forward’s season — but only on the field.

Injuries can bring out the worst in athletes, being restricted from what they love most. But Nico attempted to do the opposite.

“I had to put aside the feeling sorry for myself,” Pendleton said. “At first, when something like that happens, you’re really disappointed, but once you put it into perspective, you put all that aside and focus on the team.”

Without being able to contribute on the pitch, Pendleton found other ways to contribute to the team. He inhabited a new role that combined his experience as a player and now an observer on the sideline to communicate ideas for improvement.

“Any time a player’s injured, they kind of become an extension of the staff,” men’s soccer head coach David Korn said.

Pendleton rode this role out until he got cleared in November 2024. While not in time for the fall season, it gave him the opportunity to start training in the spring, with enough time to get back to full fitness for his junior season.

“Whether it’s actual pain of what the injury was or the pain of not being able to help contribute to the team it’s a very difficult thing to do,” Mallace said. “It’s hard to stay positive, but Nico did a very good job of that.”

Pendleton is back in uniform for the Golden Eagles sporting #10, despite being sick at the beginning of the season and having to sit out the first matches.

“I was a little nervous going into this season, I put a lot of pressure on myself,” Pendleton said.

But having gone through adversity before, he knew how to handle it.

“I haven’t put any pressure on myself to perform well, more so just happy to be on the field,” Pendleton said. “Having the opportunity to be out there and show other people what I’m capable of has been a good feeling.”

What he may have been limited in demonstrating last season, he’s showcasing now.

“He gives us the ability to connect and play through a number of positions covered a lot of the ground in the matches, making runs, trying to make it difficult on teams defensively at times,” Korn said. “His match performances have been ones that have been helpful to us earning results.”

The junior forward has started five of the seven games played and leads the team in shots (22) and shots on goal (8).

Against Chicago State, he recorded a career-high three points courtesy of a goal and assist.

“I actually am a player,” Pendleton said. “I’m not just sitting on the sidelines in a boot all the time.”

So, when you see him back on the pitch this season, know it came with sacrifice and dedication.

