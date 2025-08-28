The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Dryden’s late equalizer gives shorthanded men’s soccer draw against Drake

Byline photo of Eamon Bevan
Eamon Bevan, Sports ReporterAugust 28, 2025
Photo by Marquette athletics
Marquette men’s soccer avoided its first loss of the season Thursday night after Mitchell Dryden’s 86th-minute equalizer.

With four minutes remaining, a 3-2 deficit and 10 men on the field, Marquette men’s soccer was all but in the loss column for the first time this season.

After the first-year Bryce Richards fired a shot at the net to no avail, a perfect deflection fell right to the feet of Mitchell Dryden, who scored his first goal of the season to make the improbable probable.

“I’ll bring it back to one of our key words that keeps us accountable, it’s grit — and we didn’t lose any of that today,” Dryden said.

Dryden was one of the many Golden Eagles who fought until the very end. He was rewarded with an equalizing goal, which helped Marquette secure a 3-3 draw against Drake Thursday night at Valley Fields, keeping its undefeated start alive.

Just 15 minutes before Dryden scored, it looked like an entirely different story.

When Andreas Fotland picked up his first yellow for fouling a Drake forward outside the penalty area, an unfortunate matter became much more dire as the subsequent set piece was headed in to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Not one minute later, Fotland attempted to stop a Drake counter-attack only to commit another hard foul. Just like that, he was thrown out of the game with a second yellow, and Marquette was down a goal and a man with just under 20 minutes to play.

“In the end, maybe [the foul] saved a goal, and that was the difference in us getting the draw in the match,” Marquette head coach David Korn said. “So sometimes, there’s a good tactical foul, but we have to be smart playing on a yellow and the situations we put ourselves in.”

Thursday’s match was the second time in three games that Marquette found itself down a man.

The Golden Eagles have also seen a pattern of needing to overcome deficits late in matches. In Sunday’s game against North Florida — it took two goals in the last four minutes to scratch out a win. It hasn’t been an issue so far.

In Sunday’s upcoming affair against Chicago State at 1 P.M. CST, Marquette will be looking to avoid digging itself out of a hole for the fourth straight game.

“It’s a razor-thin difference between winning a game, tying a game, and losing a game,” Korn said.

This article was written by Eamon Bevan. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @EamonBevanMU.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach David Korn
Mateo Stoka scored his first two goals Marquette in the final minutes of Sunday's 2-1 comeback victory over North Florida.
Stoka's last-minute heroics give men's soccer 2-1 comeback victory over North Florida
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette men's soccer signs Liam Baines through Team Impact
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer's season comes to an end against Creighton
First-year midfielder Grant Locker scored his first career goal Tuesday night against Milwaukee. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer draws the Milwaukee Cup 1-1 for the second year in a row
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Soccer
Marquette men's soccer finished 6-7-4 in the first year of the David Korn era (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
SEASON RECAP: A year of growth and experience
Marquette men’s soccer was shutout for the seventh time Saturday night at Valley Fields. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer blanked 3-0 by Akron
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer plays scoreless draw with Xavier
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Nasty weather brings early ending to men's soccer's matinee loss against Providence
Also tagged with Mitchell Dryden
Mitar Mitrovic (right) and Justin Milovanov (left) both rank inside the top three goal scorers for Marquette men's soccer. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Meet the trio of players that are fueling Marquette men's soccer's offense
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer rolls to 6-1 victory thanks to three point effort from Dryden
About the Contributor
Eamon Bevan
Eamon Bevan, Sports Reporter
Eamon Bevan is a sports reporter for the 2024-25 school year.