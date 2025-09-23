‘It’s a relief to bring the cup back’: Men’s soccer rallies in first win over Milwaukee since 2022

The Milwaukee Cup has been in limbo between Engelmann and Valley Fields for the past two seasons.

Technically speaking, Marquette men’s soccer (4-1-2) has been in possession of the cup over Milwaukee (2-3-4) since it last won it in 2022. But drawing twice doesn’t mean as much as winning it outright does.

And until the 82nd minute, it seemed the cup would be stuck in limbo for the third straight year. That was until senior defender Tristan Ronnestad-Stevans scored off a rebound to secure the Golden Eagles’ 3-2 road victory Tuesday night.

“It’s one thing drawing, but to win it’s another feeling,” Ronnestad-Stevans said. “We made it a bit hard for ourselves, but we always believe.”

Before the senior defender’s goal secured the cup’s return to Valley Fields, it was anyone’s game.

The first half ended scoreless, with only 12 combined shots between the teams. It was left to the final 45 to see which Milwaukee team wanted to break the draw curse.

Gabe Anguil, the senior midfielder who has worn both black & yellow and blue & gold, sent a cross in front of his prior school’s box. It found the feet of sophomore midfielder Grant Locker — someone used to scoring against the Panthers — who sent it into the back of the net, concurrently sending the Marquette bench running to meet him in celebration.

Grant Locker opens the scoring in the 50th minute! Second straight season Locker has scored against the Panthers.#WeAreMarquette | #MarquetteSoccer pic.twitter.com/J1dfLEsX8U — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) September 24, 2025

“Tied last year, tied the year before, I just never won it,” Anguil said. “It’s a relief to bring the cup back to us.”

All Marquette had to do was hold down the game for the final 40 minutes: but Milwaukee had other plans.

The Panthers equalized in the 57th minute and took the lead in the 78th off a rebounded shot that left the back line stunned.

Down 2-1, the Golden Eagles could have very easily accepted their fate. But they kept consistently making meaningful runs and plays.

The logical, under-control play paid off in the 80th minute when Antonio Costabile sent a ball into the box that sophomore forward Mads Horgoien turned into the equalizer with a slicing kick past Milwaukee’s goalie.

“The guys, they didn’t stop,” Marquette head coach David Korn said. “They didn’t quit, they didn’t seem to go down. We didn’t change.”

Then Ronnestad-Stevens’ 82nd minute goal sealed the cup’s fate: back at Valley Fields, where Marquette will host Seton Hall Saturday night at 7 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached @[email protected] or on X @SofieHanrahanMU.