Former women’s soccer head coach Markus Roeders ‘elected not to participate’ in M Club Hall of Fame induction

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorAugust 26, 2025
Photo by Marquette athletics
Markus Roeders, who led Marquette women’s soccer for 24 seasons, was removed from2025 M Club Hall of Fame class.

The 2025 M Club Hall of Fame class started with eight inductees on Aug. 20. Less than one week later, it dropped to seven as former Marquette women’s soccer head coach Markus Roeders was removed from the class.

Marquette athletics told the Marquette Wire in an email Roeders “elected not to participate in the Hall of Fame process” after the announcement was made.

“Marquette athletics respects his decision and thanks him for his years of service to the program,” a department spokesperson wrote.

The Wire called the phone number listed for Roeders, but received no response and left a message.

It’s unclear when Roeders was removed; the Wire noticed his updated omission from the press release on Aug. 25.

Roeders was hired by Marquette in 1996. He spent 24 years as head coach of the women’s soccer team before stepping down from the program in 2019.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

