We are the Marquette Wire, and we’re here for you. Here’s what you should know about us.

Some of you are currently taking your first steps onto Marquette’s campus while others are entering your sixth year of grad school. Despite how much – or how little – time you’ve spent at this university so far, you might not be familiar with the Marquette Wire.

Maybe you’ve heard of the Wire but don’t really know what it is. That’s okay. Maybe you’ve had a negative experience with us in the past. We’re striving to learn from that. Or maybe you didn’t even know Marquette had a student media organization. That’s okay too.

Right now, we’re here to tell you about who we are.

So, what is the Marquette Wire? To put it simply, we’re the university’s official student media news source with four branches. The Tribune is our weekly print newspaper, the Journal is our semesterly magazine and we also have MUTV and Radio outlets. All of our work comes together on our website, marquettewire.org.

The Wire comprises nearly 100 student journalists, producers, artists, marketers and designers each year. We come from a variety of backgrounds and interests but share the same dedication to serve the community by covering issues relevant to students, faculty, staff, parents and alumni. We strive to inform, engage and inspire others by creating trusted, quality content across our various platforms.

As our mission statement says, we seek to right wrongs, hold the powerful accountable, elevate all voices and inform the public. We are committed to justice, diversity, equity and inclusion in staffing and content. And despite receiving funding and use of facilities from the university, we are an independent publication.

The Wire is located on the second floor of Johnston Hall. Reach out to staff members or stop by our newsroom if you have any questions or concerns. We’d love to hear how we can better serve our audience, and that starts with building a stronger relationship with readers and community members.

So, as the student body makes its way back to campus for the beginning of a new school year, we’re excited to introduce ourselves to those of you who might not know us.

We are the Marquette Wire, and we’re here for you.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].