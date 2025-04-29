DREWEL: You are the Wire

Photo by Izzy Fonfara Drewel One of the highlights of my career has to have been creating Local Love when I was the Executive A&E Editor.

I’ve recently gotten into the habit of saying, “I am the Wire,” and I’m not lying when I say that it hasn’t always been out of joy. Senior year has been really hard.

Being the student director was never my plan for this year. I was supposed to have more help, but in the end, this was a gift. You guys have all kept me on my toes, and I’ve learned so much from all of you.

When I started at the Wire, I was an Arts & Entertainment Reporter just trying to get some experience under my belt by writing some fun articles. Journalism was still relatively new to me, but that year was eye-opening. Classes taught me so much, professors shared a wealth of knowledge and the Wire was an outlet for me to practice what I learned.

After that year, I was pushed to apply for Executive A&E Editor, and it was all over from there. My career at the Wire had really begun and it grew close to my heart. I know my friends have heard me complain endlessly about stories, crises and Late Night so much over the last three years, but it could never push me away.

The complaints come from a place of love. I know how amazing this organization is from radio to print, design to circulation, and it’s all made possible by the incredible people.

It’s no secret that this organization was struggling coming into this year, but I’ve made it my goal to leave it in a better state. Every time a crisis happened or a correction was issued, I felt like I had failed. Throughout my four years at the Wire, I’ve taken on more and more responsibility to the point where I felt every problem was my problem. That I was the only one that could fix it all.

But that’s not true. This staff is more than capable of not only producing great journalism but also solving their own problems. Thank you to Dr. A. Jay Wagner for reminding me of the strength of this team and for telling me to stop taking blame that isn’t mine.

It’s a silly bookend to my career at the Wire, but when I was a first-year, Dr. Wagner asked me if I would ever become the student director at the Wire and my answer was, “Absolutely not.” Funny how that worked out.

I am so proud of everyone who works on the second floor, and I can’t wait to see what happens next. I won’t be there, but thank you to everyone who helped me get this far.

To Megan, thank you. Thank you so much. Please know that I wouldn’t have gotten through everything at the Wire without your help.

To Sophia, Jack, Kaylynn and Adrian, thanks for sticking around even when it got rough. You are all going to do amazing things, no matter where you end up.

To Joey, Mia, Mikey, Raquel and every other person I toured through the newsroom, I’m glad I made such an impact on you. It has made me so happy to see you grow, lead and thrive. The next few years are going to be even better.

To Phoebe and TJ, I know you don’t work at the Wire anymore, but I am so grateful that it brought the three of us together.

To Mari and Mary, what would I have done these last four years without you two? Thanks for always being there for literally every single thing that has happened. I can’t believe I have to live 500 miles away from you guys now. That’s so jail.

And to my wonderful staff, thank you all so much for letting me be your student director. I hope you had a great year. You are all the Wire.

This story was written by Izzy Fonfara Drewel. She can be reached at [email protected].