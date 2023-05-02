Hernandez: Finding My Home

When I first came to Marquette, I often asked myself, “who am I?” I struggled with the idea that I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life and if I was on the right path.

Most of my friends had already decided what their life would look like, and they were content with the path that they were on. I, on the other hand, chose to be a doctor because I knew the ending destination. I was envious that they knew their plans, and I didn’t.

At this point, I was okay with not being able to control every aspect of my life and not being completely sure where the path would lead me. I had to be in control.

Although my heart wasn’t in medicine, I convinced myself that it was the place for me. I loved writing, but I could never choose it because I couldn’t see where it would lead me. I quickly discovered that this was not the place for me and I couldn’t pretend anymore.

After much trial and error and switching majors, I ultimately decided to become a journalism major. Little did I know this would be the place I would call “home.”

After my first journalism class, I knew that journalism was where I belonged. I always loved writing, and I finally decide to choose it.

I then joined the Wire my junior year and I had no idea what to expect. Luckily I was met with a welcoming group of people that supported me and challenged me to become a better writer and journalist.

Despite all of this, I was ready to leave Marquette after my junior year. Over the summer before senior year, I went to New York and was convinced that Marquette was no longer the place for me. I wanted to transfer to a college in New York and never come back.

But, for some reason, when the time came, I just couldn’t leave behind all the friends and memories I made at Marquette.

During these last two years at the Wire, I have had the opportunity to write stories about both the Marquette and Milwaukee community. I discovered new passions from going inside the different communities.

Since becoming a journalism major and writing for the Wire, I found my passion: shining a light on places, people, and things that are often overlooked and dismissed. The question I asked myself changed from “who am I” to “who are they?”

To Marquette and the Wire, thank you for challenging me to think critically and look internally to ensure that the media I am producing is not causing harm. Just as I have grown in my undergraduate career, I know that I will be further challenged to improve professionally and academically as I move on to graduate school.

My time at Marquette hasn’t been perfect, and I often struggled with feeling conflicted about staying or transferring. Ultimately I am so glad that I stayed because I made lifelong friends and memories that I will never forget.

To my parents, thank you for always supporting me, being by my side and encouraging me to follow my dreams. I could not have done any of this without you! I look at all the great things that you have accomplished and I hope that someday I can do the same.

To my siblings, thank you for always making me laugh, bringing me food and being ready to play an intense game of spades.

To my besties, Maiya Sabree, Lizzy Ibitoye and Jillian Haygood, thank you for making these last four years the best years of my life.

This story was written by Hannah Hernandez. She can be reached at [email protected]