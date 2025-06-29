The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette’s Lee Volker will take international stage for FISU World University Games in Germany

Mikey Severson, Sports ReporterJune 29, 2025
Volker announced in April that she would be returning to Marquette for her final season of college basketball this year. Photo by Marquette Athletics

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Marquette women’s basketball’s Lee Volker was nominated to represent her country at the 2025 FISU World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

Volker will share the UniUSA spotlight with Columbia’s Cece Collins, Quinnipac’s Jackie Grisdale, who started her college career as a walk-on, and most recently earning a spot on the MACC’s All Conference Third Team. They’ll be alongside St. Joseph’s alumnus Tayla Brugler on the four-person lineup, who graduated this past spring and will be playing professional basketball in Greece for PAS Giannina this upcoming fall.

The FISU World University Games will take place from July 16-27, with 3-on-3 basketball competing from July 17-20, according to the Games’ official webpage.

Volker comes off of an All-Big East Second Team nomination this past season for Marquette, averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals a game for the Golden Eagles in 2024-25. Furthermore, Volker and fellow graduate student Abbey Cracknell will return to the program in 2025-26, after a run to the second round of the WBIT this past season, just narrowly losing to No. 1 seed James Madison.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU.

