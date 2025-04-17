The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Where to celebrate Easter in Milwaukee

Byline photo of Sophie Goldstein
Sophie Goldstein, Executive Arts & Entertainment EditorApril 17, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Lily Wooten
Golden Eagles will have off April 17-21.

As we approach the end of the semester, Golden Eagles have one more break before we jump into finals week. Easter Break will take place April 17-21; for those staying on campus, check out this guide for Easter brunches, local mass times and events to celebrate. 

Where to eat? 

Bullwinkles at the Galleria — 18900 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield

Bullwinkles at the Galleria will host an Easter Sunday buffet at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The buffet includes carved prime rib and glazed ham, BBQ ribs and rotisserie chicken and made-to-order omelets and pasta. For more information and to make a reservation, check the Easter Brunch section of their website. 

Café Benelux — 346 N. Broadway, Milwaukee

Café Benelux will be open April 19 and April 20 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. for Easter brunch. They will offer their full regular menu with an Asparagus and Roasted Salmon Omelette special. Reservations are recommended. 

Café Hollander — Multiple locations 

Part of the Lowlands Restaurants, Café Hollander will also host Easter brunch on April 19 and April 20 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Call-ahead reservations are recommended. The menu will be the same, with an addition of a Brie Tomato Bacon Benedict special. 

Harbor House — 550 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee 

Harbor House will be offering an Easter Sunday menu from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. — with brunch until 2 p.m. Guests will be able to pick from any of the three-course options on the menu. Reservations can be made online.  

Kegel’s Inn — 5901 W. National Ave., West Allis

On Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kegel’s Inn will serve an Easter breakfast buffet and host the Easter Bunny. The buffet will include scrambled eggs, sausages and pancakes for $35 a person. Reservations can be made online.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill — 2011 S. 1st St., Milwaukee

Easter brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Easter Sunday, with reservations made online. The brunch will include avocado toast, crab cake Benedict, Belgian waffles and spicy chicken and waffles.  

What are the local mass times? 

The Church of Gesu Parish will host Holy Thursday Mass on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m., with an Adoration from 8:30-10 p.m. The Good Friday Liturgy will take place Friday from 12-1 p.m. Saturday will have an Easter Vigil Mass 8:30-10:30 p.m., with Sunday Mass from 8-9 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be no Masses at the Chapel of the Holy Family and St. Joan of Arc Chapel from April 17-21.

Are there any other events?

Easter Art Workshop 

Zócalo Food Park will be hosting an Easter Art Workshop April 20 at 3 p.m. All supplies are provided and guests can paint while eating from the local food trucks at Zócalo Food Park. Tickets are $27. Reserve your spot here

21+ Bunny Paint & Sip 

On April 19, from 6-8 p.m., Vibez Creative Arts Space is hosting a 21+ Bunny Paint & Sip. Tickets cost $30 and will include a pre-sketched Easter-themed canvas, a drink of your choice with non-alcoholic options available, painting materials and guided instruction. Buy your ticket and reserve your spot here

Egg Day at the Milwaukee Zoo

Milwaukee Zoo will host its annual Egg Day on April 19 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The zoo will be filled with various egg-themed activities, like bingo, face painting and a parade. All activities are included with Zoo admission, and registration is not required. 

This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with celebration
Francis Nuguid (left) hands out breakfast sandwiches to students on behalf of the Engineering Student Council and the Marquette Robotics Club.
Week-long engineering celebration concludes
Marquette's 2023-24 annual report was relesed on Dec. 9. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.
Marquette Wrapped 2024: A year in review
The birthday party for Father Arrupe featured an assortment of snacks, drinks and desserts.
Arrupe Center celebrates its namesake
Some found ways to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Photo via Flickr
Students share thoughts on shortened Easter break
Also tagged with Easter
MU reflects on Lent, celebrates Holy Week
MU reflects on Lent, celebrates Holy Week
Marquette University eliminated spring break and Easter break for the spring 2021 semester, and replaced them with four mental health days. Marquette Wire stock photo
EDITORIAL: Marquette must reevaluate changes to spring 2021 semester
Warmer spring weather is on its way and bright-colored flowers are starting to bloom all across the country. Photo via Flickr
Fashion Friday: Easter Sunday
Meatloaf and mashed potatoes aren't the typical cupcake ingredients.
April Fool's Day catches students off-guard on Easter
Also tagged with Milwaukee
Influential artists who help shape Milwaukee’s music scene
Influential artists who help shape Milwaukee’s music scene
Check this list of activities to do during break in Milwaukee.
Staying in town for spring break? Here's some things to do
This past fall, Byers was honored in New York City for collaborating with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to write a package of stories about landlord and tenant issues. Photo courtesy of PrincessSafiya Byers.
MU alum PrincessSafiya Byers wins national award for reporting on housing
Walker's Pint hosts game-day events for all Wisconsin sports teams.
'Be Nice or Leave': Walker's Pint's legacy
About the Contributor
Sophie Goldstein
Sophie Goldstein, Executive Arts & Entertainment Editor
Sophie Goldstein is a junior from Glenview, Illinois studying journalism and digital media, and is the Executive Arts and Entertainment Editor of the Marquette Wire for the second year in a row. Prior to this position, she served as the Arts and Entertainment Editor for the Indiana Daily Student at Indiana University. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys spending time with friends, watching reality television and playing with her dog. She is excited to continue her journey at the Wire, while exploring the stories everyone has to share at Marquette.