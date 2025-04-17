Where to celebrate Easter in Milwaukee

Photo by Lily Wooten Golden Eagles will have off April 17-21.

As we approach the end of the semester, Golden Eagles have one more break before we jump into finals week. Easter Break will take place April 17-21; for those staying on campus, check out this guide for Easter brunches, local mass times and events to celebrate.

Where to eat?

Bullwinkles at the Galleria will host an Easter Sunday buffet at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The buffet includes carved prime rib and glazed ham, BBQ ribs and rotisserie chicken and made-to-order omelets and pasta. For more information and to make a reservation, check the Easter Brunch section of their website.

Café Benelux will be open April 19 and April 20 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. for Easter brunch. They will offer their full regular menu with an Asparagus and Roasted Salmon Omelette special. Reservations are recommended.

Part of the Lowlands Restaurants, Café Hollander will also host Easter brunch on April 19 and April 20 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Call-ahead reservations are recommended. The menu will be the same, with an addition of a Brie Tomato Bacon Benedict special.

Harbor House will be offering an Easter Sunday menu from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. — with brunch until 2 p.m. Guests will be able to pick from any of the three-course options on the menu. Reservations can be made online.

Kegel’s Inn — 5901 W. National Ave., West Allis

On Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kegel’s Inn will serve an Easter breakfast buffet and host the Easter Bunny. The buffet will include scrambled eggs, sausages and pancakes for $35 a person. Reservations can be made online.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill — 2011 S. 1st St., Milwaukee

Easter brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Easter Sunday, with reservations made online. The brunch will include avocado toast, crab cake Benedict, Belgian waffles and spicy chicken and waffles.

What are the local mass times?

The Church of Gesu Parish will host Holy Thursday Mass on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m., with an Adoration from 8:30-10 p.m. The Good Friday Liturgy will take place Friday from 12-1 p.m. Saturday will have an Easter Vigil Mass 8:30-10:30 p.m., with Sunday Mass from 8-9 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be no Masses at the Chapel of the Holy Family and St. Joan of Arc Chapel from April 17-21.

Are there any other events?

Easter Art Workshop

Zócalo Food Park will be hosting an Easter Art Workshop April 20 at 3 p.m. All supplies are provided and guests can paint while eating from the local food trucks at Zócalo Food Park. Tickets are $27. Reserve your spot here.

21+ Bunny Paint & Sip

On April 19, from 6-8 p.m., Vibez Creative Arts Space is hosting a 21+ Bunny Paint & Sip. Tickets cost $30 and will include a pre-sketched Easter-themed canvas, a drink of your choice with non-alcoholic options available, painting materials and guided instruction. Buy your ticket and reserve your spot here.

Egg Day at the Milwaukee Zoo

Milwaukee Zoo will host its annual Egg Day on April 19 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The zoo will be filled with various egg-themed activities, like bingo, face painting and a parade. All activities are included with Zoo admission, and registration is not required.

